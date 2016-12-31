2016 in Review: Back Mountain had athletes excelling on all levels

Paige Selenski, Greg Manusky, Mike Papi, Connor McGovern and Regan Rome carried their success well beyond the Back Mountain.

Their impact on international, professional and major college sports put them among the biggest stories in Back Mountain athletics during 2016.

Selenski went to her second straight Olympic Games, although this time sitting on the sideline as the only field alternate on the U.S. women’s field hockey team in Brazil. The Dallas graduate, who had scored the last U.S. goal at the 2012 Olympics in London, made her way back from a career-threatening upper leg injury to be on standby if the United States needed an injury substitute on the field.

Manusky, another Dallas graduate, extended his National Football League career to a 28th season when he was hired as outside linebackers coach for the Washington Redskins in January. He spent 12 years in the NFL as a player and his 16-year coaching career has included time as a defensive coordinator in San Francisco, San Diego and Indianapolis.

Papi, the former state champion baseball player from Tunkhannock, helped the Akron Rubber Ducks to the Eastern League title. He had five RBI in one playoff game for the Double-A minor-league team.

McGovern worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman offensive lineman at Penn State where he was part of the resurgence that carried the Nittany Lions to the Big Ten title, a Rose Bowl berth and to the brink of the four-team national championship playoff. He is listed first on the depth chart at right guard going into the Rose Bowl against USC.

Rome, a junior from Dallas, earned All-American honors as a distance runner at William & Mary.

The highlights were plentiful and widespread in the past year.

College standouts

In addition to McGovern getting ready for the Rose Bowl and multiple distance runners thriving, there are other impact athletes in college sports.

Austin Harry, Ryan Zapoticky, Gabrielle Alguirre and Matthew Edkins were among that group.

Lake-Lehman graduate Harry, now a sophomore, broke into the starting wrestling lineup at Army West Point as a freshman. He remains there and already has 17 career wins.

Zapoticky, a junior from Dallas, missed half the season with injury but surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for his career as a quarterback at Shippensburg University.

Susquehanna University’s Alguirre, a senior from Tunkhannock, finished second in the nation in the javelin, earning NCAA Division III All-American honors for the third time.

Edkins, from Lake-Lehman, became a Division III All-American at St. Lawrence University as a freshman. He finished eighth nationally in 3-meter diving.

High school highlights

Dallas produced one of the two state team championships by District 2 schools when it repeated in Class 2A boys cross country and Lake-Lehman’s Dominic Hockenbury had one of the district’s three state individual championships with his 3200-meter run win in Class 2A track and field.

The other team state title from District 2 was produced by Holy Redeemer, also in a repeat, in Class 2A softball with the help of senior second baseman Olivia Mennig, a starter on both state championship teams.

Lake-Lehman had two fall girls sports teams make it to the state semifinals.

Taylor Alba, Lilli Stepanski and Makayla Adams were named first-team, all-state; Sarah Sabaluski and Lynea Gregory made second team and Izzy Radel and Alicia Galasso received honorable mention for their role in the field hockey team making it to the state Class A final four. They also had won the WVC Division 1 title with a 13-0-1 record and won the District 2 title.

League scoring leader Mackenzie Love earned all-state while helping the girls soccer team to the state semifinals. The Black Knights also won the WVC Division 2 and District 2 Class 2A titles.

Holy Redeemer also had two fall girls sports teams in the state semifinals, both with prominent Back Mountain players – all-stater Brynn Kukosky in volleyball and Talia Kosierowski in field hockey.

Hockenbury’s championship was just part of the individual success in state track and field.

Dallas senior Katie Kravitsky finished second in the Class 3A high jump. Teammate Ally Rome was third in the 3200.

Caroline Banas tied for fourth in the Class 2A high jump for Holy Redeemer.

Abby Zolner from Dallas took sixth in Class 2A swimming in the 100-yard butterfly.

Lexi Spaciano finished 10th in diving and Annalise Cheshire scored points for being in the top 16 in all four events help Dallas finish in the top 20 as a team for the second straight year.

Cole Dixon from Dallas and Mike Manley from Tunkhannock each fell just short of medals by going 2-2 in the state wrestling tournament. Dixon picked up his 100th career win while in Hershey.

Samantha Mazula from Dallas joined Love in earning all-state honors in girls soccer.

Nick Wnuk from Lake-Lehman and Andrew Kim, a Wyoming Seminary player from Dallas, were both all-state boys soccer choices.

Emily Farrell was honorable mention all-state for the Mountaineers in field hockey.

Dallas swept District 2 Class 2A titles in boys and girls swimming to go along with the title it won in boys cross country. The Mountaineers also won the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship.

Lake-Lehman won the District 2 Class 2A Dual Meet Wrestling Championship while Tunkhannock took the Class 3A title.

Kosierowski also helped Holy Redeemer to a district title and state quarterfinal appearance in basketball. She had 14 points in a 52-47 championship game win over Holy Cross when District 2 took its basketball finals to the Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time.

Kravitsky and Zolner won district titles in their sports before earning state medals.

Dallas had other district champions in swimming with Cheshire taking a title, Maddy Ross winning diving and Porter Luksic leading the boys by taking one individual gold and joining Jared Krawetz, Troy Reinert and Mikail Krochta for a winning relay.

Dixon from Dallas and Bill Manley from Tunkhannock won District 2 Class 3A wrestling titles while Bob Long, Bob Lipski and Tommy Williams all won Class 2A titles for Lake-Lehman.

Mason Gattuso from Dallas won the District 2 Class 3A boys golf individual title.

Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock all won WVC division titles in golf.

Dallas also had division champions in girls soccer, girls swimming, girls track, girls cross country and boys cross country.

The Lake-Lehman girls added a lacrosse title to the division championships in field hockey and soccer.

Tunkhannock won division championships in wrestling, softball and boys soccer.

Goalie Anthony Khoudary and sweeper Matt Blaum, both from Dallas, were captains and all-stars on Holy Redeemer’s first division championship boys soccer team. Alex Kester and Charlotte Maria were singles players on the division champion girls tennis team for the Royals.

Ricky Morgan from Dallas had his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season at Scranton Prep, helping the team to a Lackawanna Football Conference Division 2 title before missing the postseason with an injury.

High school success opened up college opportunities, including Lake-Lehman track and field thrower Emily Johns committing to Harvard; Lake-Lehman field hockey players Alba (Temple), Sabaluski (Louisville) and Stepanski (St. Francis) signing their Letters of Intent; and Lake-Lehman field hockey players Adams and Galasso committing to Quinnipiac University.

Lee Eckert started the Dallas baseball season with consecutive no-hitters.

Dallas 12-year-old Logan Paczewski won three straight titles in the 15-18-year-old division of the Anthracite Golf Association junior tour.

USA Field Hockey Team alternate Paige Selenski playing in the Rio Send-Off Series against Team India on July 18 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_paigeselenski03.jpg USA Field Hockey Team alternate Paige Selenski playing in the Rio Send-Off Series against Team India on July 18 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim. Pete G. Wilcox file photo | Dallas Post Dallas grad Greg Manusky is returning to the Redskins as an outside linebackers coach. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_manusky-skins.jpg Dallas grad Greg Manusky is returning to the Redskins as an outside linebackers coach. AP file photo Papi http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PapiMUG.jpg Papi AP file photo Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern (66), offensive tackle Chasz Wright and guard Ryan Bates run drills during football practice in Holuba Hall, Wednesday, Nov. 16 in State College. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_OL-practiceCMYK.jpg Penn State offensive lineman Connor McGovern (66), offensive tackle Chasz Wright and guard Ryan Bates run drills during football practice in Holuba Hall, Wednesday, Nov. 16 in State College. Joe Hermitt file photo | AP Photo

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

