PIAA baseball: Dallas bats, Redeemer arms surge into quarterfinals

Both are well-rounded teams. Have to be to reach the state quarterfinals.

But there’s no doubt that two of the biggest WVC baseball storylines in this postseason have been Dallas’ hitting and Holy Redeemer’s pitching.

Both schools played three games in the District 2 tournament, winning their respective championships, and one game in the PIAA bracket.

For the Mountaineers in that stretch, it’s been 39 for 114 (.342) at the plate, scoring 29 runs — more than seven per game.

For the Royals in that stretch, it’s been just nine hits and three runs (two earned) allowed, good for an 0.54 ERA.

They’ve added up to appearances in the state final eight in Class 4A and 3A, respectively, on Thursday as Dallas takes on West York and Redeemer faces Oley Valley.

Dallas vs. West York

PIAA 4A quarterfinal

4:30 p.m. Thursday

Stump Stadium, Pine Grove

It hasn’t been anything fancy for the Mountaineers, who have bust out on offense during a 10-game winning streak.

“We hit one in the gap once in awhile, but really it’s just been squaring up with guys on base,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “Just make the ‘D’ make a challenging play.”

Kashatus has seen his team improve steadily throughout the campaign, one in which the preseason was all but wiped out thanks in part to March’s big snowstorm.

“We weren’t good early because we didn’t play live baseball games out on the field,” Kashatus said. “It took us awhile to find ourselves.”

Fast forward to Wednesday and Kashatus gave praise to Dallas’ athletic department for getting the field ready for practice despite persistent rain from the day before.

It all makes a difference. The Mounts scored eight runs to beat Valley View for the district title and followed it up with a nine-run outburst against Athens in the state opener.

A tougher opponent awaits Thursday in a West York program that won back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013 in Class 3A under the old format.

Success was tougher to come by in 2017, as the Bulldogs managed to battle their way to the final playoff spot in the District 3 tournament, losing in the semifinals before winning a consolation game to reach states. They then upset District 12 champ Bonner-Prendergast 7-3 on Monday.

Both teams’ aces are ineligible to throw this round, having topped 75 pitches on Monday, so it figures to be a group effort on both sides. Nick Kocher had started the previous four games for the Mounts, who have Darren Kerdesky, Drew Patton and resilient reliever Josh Lydon available.

“Make no bones about it, we’re going to scratch and claw,” Kashatus said. “We have to rely on other guys because that’s the situation.”

West York has a sophomore, Justin Wetzel, a freshman, Corey Wise, and reliever Jacob Mease in the mix.

“We’ve had a nice run,” Kashatus said. “Obviously, like West York, we’re here and we want to win.”

Holy Redeemer vs. Oley Valley

PIAA 3A quarterfinal

4 p.m. Thursday

Parkland H.S.

Holy Redeemer’s playoff run has seen starting pitchers Tony Molitoris and Jordan Choman trying to top one another in their four complete-game victories.

Choman’s five inning no-hitter and district finals performance stand up against Molitoris allowing just one inconsequential run against Meyers and Tamaqua, beating the latter with a stunning 60 pitches.

“I guess it’s a little bit (of a competition) — we joke around about it,” Molitoris said with a laugh after Monday’s win. “It’s a good feeling. It’s good to have him winning and me right behind him. I’m OK with that.”

Choman is in line to start Thursday, but Molitoris’ impressive efficiency in the first round means he’ll be eligible to tag in for an inning or so if needed.

The Royals made it to the second round of states after winning their last district title in 2012, falling to Brandywine Heights.

“Every group’s different,” said Redeemer coach Chris Ritsick, who has led the program since the school was formed in 2007-08. “We hit the ball more (in 2012) I think. This year’s been more pitching and defense. So two different approaches.”

It’s another District 3 team waiting for them this time in Oley Valley, which had to wait until Wednesday to finish its suspended first-round game. The Lynx, who finished second in their district tournament, held on to beat Conwell-Egan 6-5.

It has been an incredibly difficult few weeks for the Lynx, as junior outfielder Preston Rowe was killed in a car accident the night before they were scheduled to play in the district semifinals.

That game was postponed for a day before Oley Valley came out and, in front of a large group of supporters, won 7-0. Rowe’s funeral was held Saturday.

Now the Lynx must play PIAA games on back-to-back days and were forced to use No. 2 starter Daymond Zweizig in relief of their ace to finish out Wednesday’s win. Zweizig threw exactly 25 pitches and would still be eligible to pitch against the Royals, who are playing well in all facets.

“They’re not cocky in any way, but they’re confident,” Ritsick said. “They’re hitting their stride at the right time and they’re playing their best ball right now. It’s all coming together.”

PIAA BASEBALL Thursday’s quarterfinals Class 4A • Dallas vs. West York, 4:30 p.m., Stump Stadium, Pine Grove Class 3A • Holy Redeemer vs. Oley Valley, 4 p.m., Parkland High School

