PIAA baseball: Dallas, Nick Kocher power past Athens

PIAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
All teams are listed by (district-seed)
CLASS 4A
FIRST ROUND
E. Pennsboro 7, N. Hope-Solebury 0
Wilson Area 13, Esperanza 0
West York 7, Bonner-Prendergast 3
Dallas 9, Athens 0
Forest Hills 4, Kennard Dale 3
South Park 4, Clearfield 0
Hopewell 6, Slippery Rock 1
Tuesday, June 8
• Blackhawk (7-1) vs. Hickory (10-2), 4 p.m., Neshannock H.S., New Castle
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 8
• East Pennsboro (3-1) vs. Wilson Area (11-1), TBA
• West York (3-3) vs. Dallas (2-1), TBA
• Forest Hills (6-1) vs. Blackhawk-Hickory winner, TBA
• South Park (7-2) vs. Hopewell (7-3), TBA
SEMIFINALS
Monday, June 12
• Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, June 16
• Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., Medlar Field, State College
CLASS 3A
FIRST ROUND
Loyalsock Township 5, Lakeland 0
Holy Redeemer 5, Tamaqua 0
Central 10, Chestnut Ridge 0
Sharpsville 5, Ellwood City 2
Huntingdon 6, Mt. Pleasant 5
Tuesday, June 6
• Lancaster Catholic (3-1) vs. Science Leadership (12-2), 2 p.m., Penn Manor H.S., Millersville
• Riverside (7-1) vs. Fairview (10-2), 1:30 p.m., Neshannock H.S., New Castle
Wednesday, June 7
• Conwell-Egan (12-1) vs. Oley Valley (3-2), 4 p.m., Archbishop Wood H.S., Warminster
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, June 8
• Lancaster Catholic-Science Leadership winner vs. Loyalsock Township (4-1), TBA
• Holy Redeemer (2-1) vs. Conwell-Egan-Oley Valley winner, TBA
• Riverside-Fairview winner vs. Central (6-2), TBA
• Sharpsville (10-1) vs. Huntingdon (6-1), TBA
SEMIFINALS
Monday, June 12
• Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, June 15
• Semifinal winners, 3 p.m., Medlar Field, State College
HUGHESTOWN — No runners on base. Yet here Nick Kocher was on the mound, throwing out of the stretch – in contradiction to conventional pitching wisdom.
Kocher stayed in his comfort zone Monday to give Dallas a victory in its first state playoff game in 16 years. The Mountaineers blanked Athens 9-0 in the PIAA Class 4A first round with their 10th consecutive victory.
“We’re not going to fix something that isn’t broken,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “We’re just going to let him do his thing if he’s comfortable in the stretch.”
Dallas advanced will play West York, the No. 3 seed from District 3 and a 7-3 winner over Bonner-Prendergast, on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
Kocher changed his approach after walking seven in a brief outing at the district championship game. The shorter release helped his control, as he walked just one batter in six scoreless innings. He threw 27 pitches in the first and just 44 over the next five innings.
J.D. Barrett was a thorn in the Wildcats’ side from the start. He reached on a walk in the first inning and moved to third base on a Mike Luksic single to right field. Kocher drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly. He led off the third inning with a double to left before extending the Mountaineers’ lead to two.
Barrett scored in all four plate appearances. He reached three times via bases on balls.
“We pitched well. We were productive with guys on base,” Kashatus said. “And there was a big team right there coming in with a 17-2 record. We liked our chances. We’ve won 10 in a row now. We like our team.”
Kocher escaped back-to-back jams in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, he left a runner stranded on first and third after forcing leadoff hitter Ryan Kennedy to pop out.
Athens looked poised to cut into Dallas’ 4-0 lead in the sixth. Three consecutive two-out singles loaded the bases for the Wildcats. Again, Kocher left unscathed by striking out Joe Horn to keep the tying run off the base paths.
“When you win nine in a row, going for 10, you have a level of confidence you didn’t have when you were 2-6,” Kashatus said. “If you’re around the plate, you expect guys to pick you up and make a play. And we played pretty good defense for the most part.”
Dallas broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.
At the plate, Kocher helped his caused with three RBI. He drove in a pair with an infield single in the sixth frame.
PIAA Class 4A first round
Dallas 9, Athens 0
Athens`AB`R`H`BI
Kennedy 2b`2`0`0`0
Collins p`3`0`0`0
Jennings 1b`4`0`0`0
Newman rf`3`0`1`0
Stivason cf`3`0`1`0
Joyce c`3`0`1`0
Horn 3b-p`3`0`1`0
Parshall p`0`0`0`0
Rude pr`0`0`0`0
Felt lf-p`3`0`3`0
Reagan ss`2`0`0`0
Totals`26`0`7`0
Dallas`AB`R`H`BI
Kerdesky cf`4`2`1`1
Barrett 2b`1`4`1`0
Luksic 1b`3`0`2`1
Kocher p`2`0`1`3
Lydon p`0`0`0`0
Kovalick pr`0`0`0`0
Collins rf`3`0`1`1
McCrum ss`3`0`2`1
Patton lf`2`0`1`0
Lewis lf`1`1`0`0
Mathers c`0`0`0`0
Giacometti dh`2`1`0`0
Huntington 1b`2`1`0`0
Totals`23`9`9`7
Athens`000`000`0`—`0
Dallas`101`025`x`—`9
2B — Kerdesky, Patton
Athens`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Collins (L)`4.0`6`4`4`2`1
Horn`1.0`1`3`3`3`0
Parshall`0+`0`0`0`0`0
Felt`1.0`2`2`1`1`2
Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Kocher (W)`6.1`7`0`0`1`3
Lydon`0.2`0`0`0`1`0
