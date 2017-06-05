PIAA baseball: Dallas, Nick Kocher power past Athens

HUGHESTOWN — No runners on base. Yet here Nick Kocher was on the mound, throwing out of the stretch – in contradiction to conventional pitching wisdom.

Kocher stayed in his comfort zone Monday to give Dallas a victory in its first state playoff game in 16 years. The Mountaineers blanked Athens 9-0 in the PIAA Class 4A first round with their 10th consecutive victory.

“We’re not going to fix something that isn’t broken,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “We’re just going to let him do his thing if he’s comfortable in the stretch.”

Dallas advanced will play West York, the No. 3 seed from District 3 and a 7-3 winner over Bonner-Prendergast, on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Kocher changed his approach after walking seven in a brief outing at the district championship game. The shorter release helped his control, as he walked just one batter in six scoreless innings. He threw 27 pitches in the first and just 44 over the next five innings.

J.D. Barrett was a thorn in the Wildcats’ side from the start. He reached on a walk in the first inning and moved to third base on a Mike Luksic single to right field. Kocher drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly. He led off the third inning with a double to left before extending the Mountaineers’ lead to two.

Barrett scored in all four plate appearances. He reached three times via bases on balls.

“We pitched well. We were productive with guys on base,” Kashatus said. “And there was a big team right there coming in with a 17-2 record. We liked our chances. We’ve won 10 in a row now. We like our team.”

Kocher escaped back-to-back jams in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, he left a runner stranded on first and third after forcing leadoff hitter Ryan Kennedy to pop out.

Athens looked poised to cut into Dallas’ 4-0 lead in the sixth. Three consecutive two-out singles loaded the bases for the Wildcats. Again, Kocher left unscathed by striking out Joe Horn to keep the tying run off the base paths.

“When you win nine in a row, going for 10, you have a level of confidence you didn’t have when you were 2-6,” Kashatus said. “If you’re around the plate, you expect guys to pick you up and make a play. And we played pretty good defense for the most part.”

Dallas broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.

At the plate, Kocher helped his caused with three RBI. He drove in a pair with an infield single in the sixth frame.

For other high school baseball stories, click here.

PIAA Class 4A first round

Dallas 9, Athens 0

Athens`AB`R`H`BI

Kennedy 2b`2`0`0`0

Collins p`3`0`0`0

Jennings 1b`4`0`0`0

Newman rf`3`0`1`0

Stivason cf`3`0`1`0

Joyce c`3`0`1`0

Horn 3b-p`3`0`1`0

Parshall p`0`0`0`0

Rude pr`0`0`0`0

Felt lf-p`3`0`3`0

Reagan ss`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`7`0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Kerdesky cf`4`2`1`1

Barrett 2b`1`4`1`0

Luksic 1b`3`0`2`1

Kocher p`2`0`1`3

Lydon p`0`0`0`0

Kovalick pr`0`0`0`0

Collins rf`3`0`1`1

McCrum ss`3`0`2`1

Patton lf`2`0`1`0

Lewis lf`1`1`0`0

Mathers c`0`0`0`0

Giacometti dh`2`1`0`0

Huntington 1b`2`1`0`0

Totals`23`9`9`7

Athens`000`000`0`—`0

Dallas`101`025`x`—`9

2B — Kerdesky, Patton

Athens`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Collins (L)`4.0`6`4`4`2`1

Horn`1.0`1`3`3`3`0

Parshall`0+`0`0`0`0`0

Felt`1.0`2`2`1`1`2

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kocher (W)`6.1`7`0`0`1`3

Lydon`0.2`0`0`0`1`0

Dallas starter Nick Kocher delivers a pitch against Athens in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday in Hughestown. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Dallas-AthensBB_1.jpg Dallas starter Nick Kocher delivers a pitch against Athens in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday in Hughestown. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas center fielder Darren Kerdesky catches a fly ball against Athens in a PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball game Monday in Hughestown. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Dallas-AthensBB_2.jpg Dallas center fielder Darren Kerdesky catches a fly ball against Athens in a PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball game Monday in Hughestown. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas’ J.D. Barrett trots home from third base as Athens catcher Daniel Joyce awaits the throw in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday afternoon in Hughestown. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Dallas-AthensBB_3.jpg Dallas’ J.D. Barrett trots home from third base as Athens catcher Daniel Joyce awaits the throw in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday afternoon in Hughestown. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas left fielder Drew Patton flinches as he is hit by an Athens pitch in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday afternoon in Hughestown. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Dallas-AthensBB_4.jpg Dallas left fielder Drew Patton flinches as he is hit by an Athens pitch in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday afternoon in Hughestown. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas’ Mike Luksic takes a lead from second base ahead of Athens shortstop Justin Reagan in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday afternoon in Hughestown. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Dallas-AthensBB_5.jpg Dallas’ Mike Luksic takes a lead from second base ahead of Athens shortstop Justin Reagan in PIAA Class 4A opening round baseball action Monday afternoon in Hughestown. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Jay Monahan For Times Leader

PIAA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS All teams are listed by (district-seed) CLASS 6A FIRST ROUND Pennsbury 2, Parkland 1 Perkiomen Valley 2, Williamsport 0 Liberty 5, Governor Mifflin 4 Frankford 5, Neshaminy 2 St. Joseph’s Prep 3, North Penn 1 Dallastown 8, Hatboro-Horsham 1 Tuesday, May 6 • State College (6-1) vs. North Allegheny (7-2), 3 p.m., Bald Eagle Area H.S., Wingate • Pine-Richland (7-1) vs. Penn Manor (3-3), 11 a.m., Somerset H.S., Somerset QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 8 • Pennsbury (1-1) vs. Perkiomen Valley (1-4), TBA • Liberty (11-1) vs. Frankford (12-1), TBA • St. Joseph’s Prep (12-2) vs. Dallastown (3-1), TBA • State College-North Allegheny winner vs. Pine-Richland-Penn Manor winner, TBA SEMIFINALS Monday, June 12 • Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites CHAMPIONSHIP Friday, June 16 • Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m., Medlar Field, State College CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND Wallenpaupack 3, Upper Merion 1 Upper Moreland 2, Archbishop Wood 0 Whitehall 7, Daniel Boone 0 Springfield 15, Franklin Towne Charter 0 Cedar Cliff 3, Mars 1 West Allegheny 11, Cathedral Prep 3 Tuesday, June 6 • Marple Newtown (1-1) vs. Red Land (3-3), 4 p.m., Neumann Univ., Aston • Greater Latrobe (7-1) vs. Manheim Central (3-4), 4 p.m., White Twp. Park, Indiana QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 8 • Marple Newtown-Red Land winner vs. Wallenpaupack (2-1), TBA • Upper Moreland (1-3) vs. Whitehall (11-1), TBA • Springfield (1-2) vs. Cedar Cliff (3-1), TBA • West Allegheny (7-3) vs. Greater Latrobe-Manheim Central winner, TBA SEMIFINALS Monday, June 12 • Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites CHAMPIONSHIP Thursday, June 15 • Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m., Medlar Field, State College CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND E. Pennsboro 7, N. Hope-Solebury 0 Wilson Area 13, Esperanza 0 West York 7, Bonner-Prendergast 3 Dallas 9, Athens 0 Forest Hills 4, Kennard Dale 3 South Park 4, Clearfield 0 Hopewell 6, Slippery Rock 1 Tuesday, June 8 • Blackhawk (7-1) vs. Hickory (10-2), 4 p.m., Neshannock H.S., New Castle QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 8 • East Pennsboro (3-1) vs. Wilson Area (11-1), TBA • West York (3-3) vs. Dallas (2-1), TBA • Forest Hills (6-1) vs. Blackhawk-Hickory winner, TBA • South Park (7-2) vs. Hopewell (7-3), TBA SEMIFINALS Monday, June 12 • Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites CHAMPIONSHIP Friday, June 16 • Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., Medlar Field, State College CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND Loyalsock Township 5, Lakeland 0 Holy Redeemer 5, Tamaqua 0 Central 10, Chestnut Ridge 0 Sharpsville 5, Ellwood City 2 Huntingdon 6, Mt. Pleasant 5 Tuesday, June 6 • Lancaster Catholic (3-1) vs. Science Leadership (12-2), 2 p.m., Penn Manor H.S., Millersville • Riverside (7-1) vs. Fairview (10-2), 1:30 p.m., Neshannock H.S., New Castle Wednesday, June 7 • Conwell-Egan (12-1) vs. Oley Valley (3-2), 4 p.m., Archbishop Wood H.S., Warminster QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 8 • Lancaster Catholic-Science Leadership winner vs. Loyalsock Township (4-1), TBA • Holy Redeemer (2-1) vs. Conwell-Egan-Oley Valley winner, TBA • Riverside-Fairview winner vs. Central (6-2), TBA • Sharpsville (10-1) vs. Huntingdon (6-1), TBA SEMIFINALS Monday, June 12 • Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites CHAMPIONSHIP Thursday, June 15 • Semifinal winners, 3 p.m., Medlar Field, State College CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND Old Forge 1, Wellsboro 0 Marian Catholic 2, S. Williamsport 1 Bellwood-Antis 3, Newport 2 Brookville 4, Conemaugh Township 3 Bishop McCort 4, Freedom Area 0 Rocky Grove 2, Serra Catholic 1 Tuesday, June 6 • Neumann-Goretti (12-1) vs. Dock Mennonite (1-1), 4 p.m., Archbishop Wood H.S., Warminster • California (7-1) vs. Saegertown (10-2), 11 a.m., Neshannock H.S., New Castle QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 8 • Old Forge (2-1) vs. Neumann Goretti-Dock Mennonite winner, TBA • Marian Catholic (11-1) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2), TBA • California-Saegertown winner vs. Brookville (9-1), TBA • Bishop McCort (6-1) vs. Rocky Grove (10-1), TBA SEMIFINALS Monday, June 12 • Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites CHAMPIONSHIP Friday, June 16 • Semifinal winners, 10:30 a.m., Medlar Field, State College CLASS A FIRST ROUND High Point 5, GAMP 0 Millersburg 6, Faith Christian 3 Meyersdale 6, Homer Center 1 Clarion 4, Berlin-Brothersvalley 3 Greensburg C.C. 2, Juniata Valley 1 Tuesday, June 6 • Sayre (4-1) vs. Tri-Valley (11-1), 4:30 p.m., Mansfield Univ., Mansfield • Jeannette (7-1) vs. Elk County Catholic (9-3), 4 p.m., Greater Latrobe H.S., Latrobe • Oswayo Valley (9-1) vs. Union (7-3), 4:30 p.m., Showers Field, DuBois QUARTERFINALS Thursday, June 8 • High Point (3-1) vs. Sayre-Tri Valley winner, TBA • Millersburg (3-2) vs. Meyersdale (5-1), TBA • Jeannette-Elk County Catholic winner vs. Clarion (9-2), TBA • Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2) vs. Oswayo Valley-Union winner, TBA SEMIFINALS Monday, June 12 • Quarterfinal winners at neutral sites CHAMPIONSHIP Thursday, June 15 • Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m., Medlar Field, State College

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLsports

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLsports