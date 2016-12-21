Dallas girls basketball, Lehman and Tunkhannock wrestling teams compete in holiday tournaments

The Dallas girls basketball team and the Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock wrestling teams all started their seasons with challenging tournaments.

They each will handle their holiday break the same way.

“We don’t like to be off for a long break,” said Dallas girls basketball coach Kelly Johnson.

Johnson will take her team to the Judy Knorr Holiday Tournament in Berwick Wednesday and Thursday.

Last season, Dallas opened the tournament with a 57-52 upset of Emmaus, the team it will again face in the opener, on the way to the title.

Emmaus features Auburn recruit Kiyae White, a 6-foot senior forward who averaged 15 points per game two years ago before missing all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.

“They’re the clear favorite coming in,” Johnson said. “With her back, we’re going to have to come ready to play.”

Dallas beat West Scranton before losing to host Wyoming Valley West in the Plymouth Rotary’s Mike Duda Memorial Tip-Off Tournament. The Mountaineers beat host Berwick in last season’s Knorr final.

The Lake-Lehman girls played in the Greater Pittston Holiday Tournament last season, but with that tournament not being held this year, they will take a break from the holiday tournament routine.

The Dallas and Lake-Lehman boys will each be in holiday events.

Dallas is at the Bethlehem Freedom Shootout where it will play Southern Lehigh Thursday and host Freedom Friday.

Lake-Lehman, which already placed last in the Cal King Memorial Tournament at Lackawanna Trail this season, will take another shot in the Honesdale Jaycees Tournament Wednesday and Friday. It faces the host team in the 8 p.m. game Wednesday after Wallenpaupack meets East Stroudsburg South in the opener.

The Black Knights switch events after finishing third last year at the McGrane Tournament at the Wilkes-Barre CYC.

In wrestling, the Dallas and Lake-Lehman teams will travel to the same event while Tunkhannock again hosts its Kiwanis Tournament.

Both wrestling tournaments will be large two-day events, meaning an overnight stay for the Mountaineers and Black Knights at the Buckskin Classic at Conestoga Valley Thursday and Friday.

“Wrestling has always had a tradition of holiday tournaments,” Dallas coach Mike Richards said. “That has been pretty consistent for us.”

Richards said current Lake-Lehman coach J.J. Konigus helped introduce him to the event when Konigus was coaching at Crestwood.

“One of the reasons we go down is that Conestoga Valley has a tradition of being one of the better events in the state,” Richards said. “There are a lot of state-level wrestlers there. Several years ago, we started really looking for a chance to expose our guys to that early in the season.

“It’s a very good tournament.”

Dallas was 15th and Lake-Lehman 20th out of 23 teams at Conestoga Valley last season.

This season, the Mountaineers opened up with a seventh-place finish out of 10 teams at the Brian Bealer Duals in Boyertown while the Black Knights were placing third out of 11 teams at the Rough Rider Classic in Catasauqua.

The Tunkhannock Kiwanis Tournament, also set for Thursday and Friday, has been the largest and/or toughest regular-season tournament in District 2 for many of its 38 years.

The host Tigers will enter the event as defending champions for the first time in 31 years.

When Tunkhannock won the tournament last season, it was already the third title of the season for the Tigers, who went on to claim division and district championships.

This season, Tunkhannock opened up with a runner-up finish on of 10 teams at Wyalusing’s Brian Woodruff Duals, then finished eighth in last week’s 34-team Sheetz Holiday Classic.

The Kiwanis Tournament field will include 14 teams from District 2. Last year’s event drew a total of 26 teams.

