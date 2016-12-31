Dallas’ Abe Lewis named a Coach of the Year by Times Leader

Abe Lewis joined two other Dallas fall coaches in receiving Coach of the Year honors from the Times Leader in the daily newspaper’s all-star squads for Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

Lewis, who recently resigned as girls soccer coach, was selected as the top coach for his sport Dec. 23. He joined boys soccer coach Chris Scharff and boys and girls cross country coach Matt Samuel in receiving the recognition.

The Mountaineers went 16-2 and won the WVC Division 1 title in their final season under Lewis, who spent 14 years in the program, starting as Scharff’s assistant, then taking over as head coach for the past five years.

Lewis led the team to three division titles, two state tournament berths and a district championship. He posted a 94-11-1 record for an .892 winning percentage.

Staff reports

