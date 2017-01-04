Lake-Lehman graduate Connor McGovern strong in Rose Bowl

Connor McGovern completed an outstanding freshman season at Penn State with a strong effort in the Rose Bowl Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound true freshman from Lake-Lehman started at right guard for the Nittany Lions in their 52-49 loss to Southern California.

McGovern made the block that opened up the hole for Saquon Barkley’s first touchdown, a 24-yard run up the middle, starting a comeback from a 13-0 deficit for Penn State, which scored 49 points in the middle two quarters and eventually led by 14 points.

McGovern also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to extend a Penn State possession. A video review by officials gave the fumble recovery to McGovern after the original call on the field had been a USC fumble recovery.

Earlier this season, McGovern became the first offensive lineman in Penn State history to win a Big Ten weekly award when he was named Freshman of the Week after helping the offense gain 599 yards in a 41-14 win over Iowa. The line did not allow a sack in the game.

McGovern completed his studies at Lake-Lehman a semester early, leaving the school last winter and getting a head start at Penn State, allowing him to go through spring practice before his freshman season. An All-American offensive lineman, he helped the Black Knights to district and division titles during his time at the school.

