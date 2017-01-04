Back Mountain ice hockey team looking at brighter future

WILKES-BARRE – A young Back Mountain high school hockey team came within a game of being able to play at the Mohegan Sun Arena when it advanced through pool play of the Casey Classic to reach the semifinals of the holiday week tournament.

The top four teams out of seven advanced and Back Mountain just made it through as the fourth seed, earning a semifinal game with top-seeded and defending champion Crestwood where it was eliminated with a 6-2 loss Dec. 29 at the Toyota Sports Plex.

“Crestwood has a really good team,” said Paul Ciaccia, head coach of the team that combines players from Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock high schools and middle schools. “We knew going in that it was going to very difficult to win this game, but I think we had a very good effort.”

Veteran goalie Corey McAndrew stopped 14 out of 15 shots to keep Back Mountain within 1-0 after one period.

“Corey McAndrew has been around a while and is one of the best goalies in the league,” Crestwood coach Paul Eyerman said.

With about half the roster made up of players who are new to varsity high school hockey, McAndrew has been called on as one of the skaters at times.

“He’s a seasoned veteran, but he’s been playing out because we needed the players on the ice,” Ciaccia said of McAndrew, who finished with 33 saves against Crestwood. “He just got back in the net for the Casey Classic.”

After Back Mountain picked up its first Northeastern Pennsylvania High School Hockey League win with a 5-4 victory over Pittston Area in the last game prior to the tournament, the teams had a rematch in the Casey Classic opener the day after Christmas.

Back Mountain won more comfortably the second time around, beating Pittston Area, 8-3.

The margin of victory, combined with the team’s competitiveness in the remainder of the tournament allowed it to finish fourth out of seven in the preliminary round, which used a standings system that gave teams credit for periods won and avoiding penalties, in addition to winning games.

Back Mountain lost 7-3 to Wyoming Valley West and 3-1 to eventual third-seed Wyoming Seminary to advance.

“I think we’ve overachieved for our team in the season,” Ciacci said. “We’ve played real hard.”

Trevor Kruczek, an eighth-grade “swing” player, who moves between the varsity and JV rosters, moved up for the tournament. He scored twice against Wyoming Valley West and had the goal that broke Crestwood’s shutout in the semifinals.

“He’s a lot of fun to watch,” Ciaccia said. “He’s a great little player.”

Back Mountain is 1-6 and seventh of eight teams in the NEPHSHL varsity standings, but 3-1 and second of five teams in the junior varsity standings, just one of the reasons that Ciaccia is high on the program’s future.

“We’re getting a little better,” he said. “They’re starting to believe.

“We’re hoping for a better second half.”

Looking further down the road, Ciaccia said Back Mountain is just starting to benefit from adding a team to the NEPHSHL’s middle school division four years ago.

Kyle Ostrowski of Back Mountain is flanked by Wyoming Seminary’s Harrison Kayton, left, and Tyler Shedlock during Wednesday’s high school ice hockey game of the Casey Classic at the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bmtsemhockey01CMYK.jpg Kyle Ostrowski of Back Mountain is flanked by Wyoming Seminary’s Harrison Kayton, left, and Tyler Shedlock during Wednesday’s high school ice hockey game of the Casey Classic at the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre. Joseph Ciaccia of Back Mountain tries to fling the puck towards Wyoming Seminary goalie Michael Novatnack during Wednesday’s high school ice hockey game in the Casey Classic at the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bmtsemhockey02CMYK.jpg Joseph Ciaccia of Back Mountain tries to fling the puck towards Wyoming Seminary goalie Michael Novatnack during Wednesday’s high school ice hockey game in the Casey Classic at the Toyota SportsPlex in Wilkes-Barre. Christopher Ritz (No. 2) of Back Mountain works to break free from Wyoming Seminary’s KC Medico. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bmtsemhockey03CMYK.jpg Christopher Ritz (No. 2) of Back Mountain works to break free from Wyoming Seminary’s KC Medico. Back Mountain goalie Corey McAndrew stops a shot during Wednesday’s high school ice hockey game. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bmtsemhockey04CMYK.jpg Back Mountain goalie Corey McAndrew stops a shot during Wednesday’s high school ice hockey game. KC Medico (No. 24) of Wyoming Seminary tries to maintain control of the puck as Back Mountain goalie Corey McAndrew looks on. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bmtsemhockey05CMYK.jpg KC Medico (No. 24) of Wyoming Seminary tries to maintain control of the puck as Back Mountain goalie Corey McAndrew looks on.

Team came within one game of playing at Mohegan Sun Arena

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.