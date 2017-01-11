Dallas Youth Basketball Competition Skills winners

Dallas Youth Basketball held a Skill Competition Jan. 7 at Wycallis Elementary School. Third and fourth-grade winners are, from left, first row, Lily Kostupoulos , fourth grade, second place free throws; Leah Richardo, third grade, second place free throws; Madison Hedglin, fourth grade, first place free throws; Morgan Lukasavage, fourth grade, third place free throws; and Addi Cavill, third grade, second place layups. Second row, Leah Riley, third grade, third place layups; Maya Gross, third grade, third place free throws; Molly Walsh, third grade, first place layups; Mia DelGaudio, third grade, first place free throws; Lexi Faux, fourth grade, second place layups; Cora Finn, fourth grade, firt place layups; Morgan Langdon, fourth grade, third place layups.

