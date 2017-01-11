Defense behind improvement by Dallas boys basketball team

DALLAS TWP. – The defense is most noticeable on nights like Dec. 12 when Dallas overwhelmed Lake-Lehman, 62-23, in the Black and Blue Rivalry Trophy game or again Jan. 6 when the Mountaineers made Pittston Area, a .500 Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 team, look inept offensively in a 57-35 rout.

But, it is there other nights as well, in other forms, if necessary.

Defense becomes part of the offense when Dallas takes the ball out of the hands of Lake-Lehman or Pittston Area players and puts it in the basket.

“We’ve been in the weight room all summer to try to get our fitness up so we can press all game,” said junior guard Jay Bittner, the leader of the pressure defense said after the team forced 22 Pittston Area turnovers. “Forcing turnovers and turning turnovers into buckets is when we’re at our best.”

The Dallas defense is just as effective, however, when the Mountaineers are containing Boys Latin High School from Philadelphia and holding it to its third-lowest point total in 13 games. And, it passed the test when facing the long possessions of Holy Cross, a perennial Lackawanna League contender, in a 56-40 win that was also the third-lowest output by the Crusaders this season.

“I think we did a really good job against Boys Latin in our opener,” Bittner said. “With the athleticism they had, we did a good job containing them and I think our press helped us with that.

“And, also Holy Cross, they’re a team that works to get a good shot and I think we did a good job when we played them.”

By being able to defend different types of offenses, the Mountaineers are improving their results over recent seasons.

Since the last winning Dallas boys basketball team in 2011-12, the Mountaineers averaged just six wins over the last four seasons while going a combined 14-42 in WVC games.

The team improved from 1-13 and 4-19 conference and overall records to 5-9 and 8-15 last season, the first under coach Mark Belenski.

The Mountaineers are on the verge of surpassing that win total and have gotten themselves started toward a winning season.

With the rout of Pittston Area, Dallas was 2-1 and 6-3 going into Wednesday night.

The improvement can be traced directly to a defense that is allowing 10 points fewer per game compared to last season. The Mountaineers gave up just 46.6 through their first nine games. They have allowed only 40.8 in the six games within District 2.

“It’s all generated with our defense,” said Dallas head coach Mark Belenski.

Belenski likes his team’s versatility.

“We mix it up,” he said. “That’s to educate the kids on the game of basketball and not get caught when somebody throws something different at us.

“That’s what we do. They’re catching on. We strive to get better each game and I love what I’m seeing right now.”

Bittner had four steals in the first quarter when Dallas ran out to a 24-6 lead on Lake-Lehman on a night when the Mountaineers forced 33 turnovers. He joined Ben Donahue in finishing with four steals each against Pittston Area, which had just nine points with 4:46 still remaining in the third quarter.

Collin Pertl is a defensive specialist, but Belenski said the defense has been so effective because of the team concepts that are working.

Bittner agreed.

“It all starts with the guards up top,” he said. “We’re making them throw long passes to the back, then our guys like Ethan Szczencinski, Nick Kocher, Collin Pertl, Michael Farrell; they’re doing a great job jumping in the lanes and stealing the ball.”

That team concept could be seen in nine different players coming up with at least one steal against Pittston Area.

Crestwood’s Jason Klusewitz, center, forces his way between Dallas’ Joey Parsons, left, and Jay Bittner in WVC boys basketball action. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crest-2.jpg Crestwood’s Jason Klusewitz, center, forces his way between Dallas’ Joey Parsons, left, and Jay Bittner in WVC boys basketball action. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

