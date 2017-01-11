Dallas High School sophomore Steven Newell is Wyoming Valley Conference contender

Steven Newell said it took years for him to pick up the nuances of wrestling.

Once he did, Newell has taken the steps needed on his end to make the most of opportunities to become a Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament champion as a sophomore.

Newell was in the middle of a three-wrestler combination that produced consecutive individual champions and helped make Dallas a team title contender until deep into the final round of the tournament Jan. 6-7 at Lake-Lehman.

Alec Sampson, another sophomore, won at 152 before Newell won at 160 and senior Xavier Barber won at 170 for the Mountaineers.

One of the opportunities that has helped Newell develop so quickly is having two tough wrestlers at the adjacent weight classes with which to work out against regularly in Dallas practices. He put himself into position to make the most of that ideal practice situation with past commitments to the sport and intense preparation for this season.

“I make sure I’m conditioned very well,” Newell said. “A good wrestler can beat another good wrestler just on conditioning and I think that’s a very key factor.

“And, I hit the weight room really hard, this past year especially, because strength has a lot of do with the sport. If you just have a little bit more strength than the guy you are wrestling, that can be the difference between winning and losing a match.”

The margin of victory was not quite so slight for Newell at the WVC Tournament. He opened with a first-period pin and outscored his remaining three opponents, 29-1, while winning three decisions, two of them major decisions and two of them by shutout.

The dominant effort continued a high school career that is quickly making Newell one of District 2’s top underclassmen. He went 37-11 and finished third in District 2 Class 3A at 152 pounds as a freshman.

Newell began wrestling at age 8 when he was introduced to the sport by junior football teammate Shawn Henniger, who remains a wrestling teammate. Henninger also reached the WVC Tournament final, placing second at 220 pounds.

“I didn’t pick it up right away,” Newell said. “Around fifth and sixth grade, I went to Rock Solid Wrestling in Luzerne.

“The main coach was Rocky Bonomo. He had a great team and some great practice sessions. He taught me a lot.”

Newell, who also spent time in a YMCA youth wrestling program, followed Bonomo to the XCalibur club team based out of Wyoming Seminary. By the time he finished his football season in eighth grade, he had progressed on the mats to the point where he gave up that sport to concentrate on wrestling.

With the help of teammates of similar size, the progress continues steadily.

Newell is 18-3 this season. Thanks to a demanding early-season tournament schedule for the Mountaineers, he has been exposed to tough competition with two of his losses coming to returning state place-winners and the other by a single point to another 2016 state tournament qualifier.

A pair of returning District 2 Class 2A champions provided the competition on the second day of the WVC Tournament, but neither managed a point against Newell. He beat Hanover Area’s Noah Rakowski, 5-0, in the semifinal then dominated Jeremy Bergold from Meyers, 13-0, in the final.

Newell’s practice concentration is often on perfecting moves on his feet and while on top.

Going against the older and heavier Barber, an effective defensive wrestler on his feet who is approaching 100 career wins, tests his strength and his ability to finish moves.

Sampson challenges Newell’s speed and defensive abilities.

“Alec is a super quick kid,” Newell said. “Working with him helps out when I’m against a really quick opponent.”

Sampson and Barber fought through close decisions for their own titles.

“Steve and Sampson, they help me and we all push each other in the room,” Barber told the Times Leader. “None of us would win this tournament if we didn’t practice together.”

Sampson edged Crestwood’s Saige George, 1-0, at 152. He has the team’s best winning percentage this season while going 18-2 to improve his career record to 45-11.

Barber countered a shot effectively to score the late takedown he used to beat Coughlin’s Jake Cole, 3-1, for his first career high school tournament victory. He leads the team in wins, going 19-3 to build his career mark to 93-54.

Dallas High School wrestler Steven Newell, top, controls Meyers’ Jeremy Bergold in the 160-pound bout in the WVC Wrestling Tournament at Lake-Lehman High School on Saturday. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WVCwrestling_5CMYK.jpg Dallas High School wrestler Steven Newell, top, controls Meyers’ Jeremy Bergold in the 160-pound bout in the WVC Wrestling Tournament at Lake-Lehman High School on Saturday. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

Dallas High School sophomore is WVC contender

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

