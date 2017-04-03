Ladies golf clinics return to Penn State/Wilkes-Barre

LEHMAN TWP. — Ladies golf clinics have returned to Penn State Wilkes-Barre. In addition to a beginner’s clinic, an advanced clinic has been added.

Beginners will learn the fundamentals, including grip, stance, alignment and the full swing and develop skills for pitching, chipping, and putting on a grass putting green. Advanced players will learn tips and drills that will help improve their game and their score; learn to hit longer and straighter, specialty shots such as from side hill lies and wind shots; pitch it closer and make more putts.

Instructor Ed Keil is in his 30th year coaching Golf at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. In that time, the team has captured seven league champion titles, most recently in 2010. Keil has been a golf course superintendent since 1980 and a 26-year Class A member of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. He is an alumni of Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

The Ladies Golf Clinic for Beginners begins May 10 and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through June 7 at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus. A sixth session will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Lehman Golf Course.

The Advanced Ladies Golf Clinic begins May 9 and run from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday through June 6 at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus. A sixth session will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Lehman Golf Course.

Cost for the beginners or advanced clinic is $159 per person. Registration deadline is May 2. All participants will need to bring clubs and a drink.

For more information or to register, please contact Continuing Education at 570-675-9253, email at [email protected] , or visit online at wilkesbarre.psu.edu/ce.