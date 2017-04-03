Only yesterday: Midge Robinson of Dallas was recipient of Wyoming Seminary’s ‘Gold Award’ in 1977

20 YEARS AGO – 1997

Brownie Troop 929 recently helped the children’s department of the Back Mountain Memorial Library in a community service project by donating Campbell’s Soup labels. Troop members participating on the project are: Hilary Flack, Kelsey Blaskiewicz, Amy Yurchisian, Katie Fritzges, Megan Baker, Virginia Baird, Heather Mines, Alyssa Cybulski, Stephanie Konecke, Gina Kaiser, Mary Balavage, Rachel Dever and Jennifer Mines.

Recently the Dallas Middle School Memory Book staff held its first annual poetry contest. The theme was “Celebrate.” The poems reflected the many good things that the students in the Dallas Middle School have to be thankful for. There were many wonderful submissions. The winners were: 6th grade, Autumn Guzzy; 7th grade, Joey Kupstas; 8th grade, Jessica Fields; and the Grand Prize winner was Samantha Lloyd, a sixth grade student. These prize winning poems will be featured in this year’s edition of the Dallas Middle School’s Memory Book.

30 YEARS AGO – 1987

The Back Mountain Memorial Library Children’s Department is sponsoring a “Take Time to Read” Trivia game in the children’s room this week. Marilyn Rudolph, children’s librarian, explained that children from kindergarten age through sixth grade are eligible to play the game. Two correct answers entitles the child to receive a bookmark and three correct answers will allow the winner to receive a secret “grand prize.”

The Harveys Lake Lions will hold their annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast this Sunday at the Lake Noxen Elementary School, Harveys Lake. Committee members planning the event are Calvin McHose, Wilfred Ide, Carl Schreiner and Bill Zimniski.

40 YEARS AGO – 1977

Back Mountain shoe factory workers were among the more than 1,500 employees and management personnel who demonstrated on Public Square last week against shoe imports. The closing of Heavenly Shoe Company, located on the Sans Souci Highway, affected about 30 employees from the Back Mountain.

Midge Robinson of Dallas was the recipient of Wyoming Seminary’s “Gold Award” at the prep school’s recent winter sports awards assembly. She earned four letters in swimming during her four years at Seminary, with three of those letters for varsity action. Midge, captain of this year’s team, was also cited for her outstanding performances, breaking two of her own school records this year.

50 YEARS AGO – 1967

A class unit on the “Indians of Peru” generated interest in the knitting of an afghan for the American Junior Red Cross by the thirty-five students of the Dallas Sixth Grade. Several boys and girls followed up with ski head bands, bedroom slippers and sweaters under the “Knit One, Purl One” directions of the teacher, Mrs. Oce Beryl Austin. Some of the participants were: Jay Berger, Raelene Daring, Brian Davis, JoAnn Huttman, Jennie Kapson, David Longmore, Marcy McCain, Earl Phillips, Thelma Siglin, Ernest Smith and Patty Van Etten.

Back Mountain Hammond Organ Society met recently at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Don Bunney of Dallas. After the business meeting, members played selections on the organ. Attending were: Mr. and Mrs. Ted Jones, Shavertown; Mrs. Ethel Gelsleichter, Mr. and Mrs. James Yoder, Sweet Valley; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Swanson, Harveys Lake; Mrs. Marjorie Krimmel, Mrs. Sophie Layaou, Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wilson, and the host and hostess, Dallas.

Sara Jean Otto, Shavertown, has been elected to membership in the Silver Key Club, a voluntary service organization at Wilson College. Members of the Silver Key act as campus guides to prospective students, their parents and other visitors of the four-year college for women in Chambersburg.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Cub Pack 555 met recently at the home of their Den Mother, Mrs. William King, in Beaumont. After the regular business meeting, Mrs. King was detained in another part of the house while the Scouts and two mothers prepared refreshments as a surprise for her birthday. Enjoying the party were David Downs, Robert Bellas Jr., Alpha Hilbert, Paul Norton III, Douglas King, Bobby Johnson, Herbert Downs Jr., and Danny Kliamovich.

Westmoreland Band Association met at the high school Monday night. William Strausser presided and appointed the following nominating committee: Lawrence Kintzer, Mrs. Norman Stookey, John Wardell and Lester Lewis.

Girl Scouts of Troop 147, Shavertown, recently attended a matinee performance of the Wilkes-Barre Ballet Guild at Irem Temple. Attending the ballet were: Lorraine Bednar, Helen Cummings, Alice Ann Dorosky, Charlotte Dorrance, Diane Flussi, Molly Gallagher, Mary Beth Garey, Patricia Gorda, Mary Lou Hoover, Suzanne Irwin, Rudi Ann Kozic, Charlene Makar, Carole Ann Makravitz, Kathy Monahan, Carol Ann Pavlick, Janice Rondinella, Patricia Rottier, Anne Schneider, Marie Stolarick and Sue Szela.

70 YEARS AGO – 1947

Kingston Township Junior Class will present “This Being Young” in the High School auditorium April 18. Members of the cast: Norma Anthony, Gloria Sickler, Nancy Myreck, Dollie Fabian, Nancy Ness, M. Ann Morgan, Marilyn Cooper, Dick Glace, Robert Shewen, Robert Coons, Donald Siglin and Robert Antonaitis.

Mrs. Charles Wheaton Lee was elected president of Dallas Women of Rotary at their meeting at Country Club last Thursday evening and Mrs. Warren Taylor vice president.

Feeling that the only way they were going to learn Spanish language and customs is to go where both are prevalent, Nelson E. Nelson, Dallas, Naomi Hons, Shavertown, and Henry W. Anderson, formerly of Dallas, left yesterday morning at 7:45 from the Lehigh

Valley Railroad station with forty-five students of the Spanish Department of Bucknell Junior College for a week’s educational tour of Havana, Cuba.

Compiled by Kim Rollman For Dallas Post

The Dallas Post is 129 years old. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

