Dallas High School graduate Regan Rome posts national-best times in two events

Regan Rome made the most out of her first two races of the outdoor track and field season as a junior distance runner at William & Mary.

Rome set records, earned Colonial Athletic Association Runner of the Week honors and set what had been the nation’s best time in both races. The Dallas graduate was the only National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I woman to have the nation’s best time at two distances.

The latest effort came while making her 10,000-meter debut March 30 while helping William & Mary finish second out of 65 teams in the 52nd annual Colonial Relays.

Rome finished in 33:36.19, the fastest in the nation in 2017 on any level, including professionals, before being surpassed a few days later.

The All-American took 26.84 seconds off the old stadium and meet record set in 2015 by her former teammate, Emily Stites.

Rome, who established the collegiate national-best in the mile with her 4:49.71 in her previous race, won the 5,000-meter run at last year’s Colonial Relays.

Between cross country, indoor track and outdoor track, Rome has now been named CAA Runner of the Week seven times in her career.

In her 10,000-meter debut, Rome destroyed a field that included other Division I competition as well as the national Division II and Division III leaders. She ran the late laps alone and won by nearly 30 seconds.

