Holy Redeemer’s Tali Kosierowski leads team to All-Star victory

WILKES-BARRE – Talia Kosierowski started hitting shots during a halftime competition and did not stop when the game resumed.

Kosierowski won the 3-Point Shooting Contest and shared the scoring lead on the winning team March 31 in the girls game that opened the doubleheader of the 48th annual Dr. George P. Moses Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Classic.

The Holy Redeemer senior, who played the first two years of her high school career at Dallas, had 12 points to help Team Healey defeat Team Ferenchick/Lojewski, 76-71.

Kathy Healey coached the Maroon team that featured players from her Pittston Area team as well as Holy Redeemer, Hazleton Area, Coughlin, Tunkhannock, Crestwood, Meyers and GAR. Wyoming Valley West’s Gary Ferenchick and Wyoming Area’s Chad Lojewski coached the White squad that had players from their teams as well as Dallas, Nanticoke, Berwick, Nanticoke and Lake-Lehman.

Kosierowski got a boost in her preparation for the all-star game and the 3-Point Shooting Contest, taking a “a couple hundred shots every day” with Sukhmail Mathon, another former Dallas player who also finished his high school career elsewhere on the way to a chance to play in college.

Mathon, a 6-foot-10 center, is headed to Boston University in the fall after averaging 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 blocked shots at the Holderness School in New Hampshire.

The practice paid off for Kosierowski, who had scores of 11 and nine, out of a possible 18, during two rounds of competition at practice to reach the final.

Players got 45 seconds to take 15 shots – five from each corner and the top of the key – and the last shot at each spot was good for a bonus point.

Kosierowski beat Crestwood’s Katie Snipas, 10-6, in the final by hitting eight of 15 shots, including the last shot from each corner.

“I was excited,” the Shippensburg University recruit said. “I didn’t expect to win everything. I was just hoping to get in.”

That excitement carried over into the energy that made Kosierowski the dominant player at the start of the second half.

Instead of hitting 3-pointers, Kosierowski got to the basket. She scored on an offensive rebound and two drives, one of which was a coast-to-coast effort with a defensive rebound, and drew two fouls.

When the surge was over, Kosierowski had done all the Maroon scoring in a 9-3 run that erased a five-point halftime deficit and put it ahead, 41-40.

Kosierowski finished with 12 points, four steals, three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot to share team scoring honors with Elie Bartoli, a Down syndrome student from Pittston Area.

The White lead by 16 early in the second quarter. The Maroon then rallied to win by combining a 17-point, second-quarter streak led by team Most Valuable Player Claire Curtis from Coughlin, Kosierowski’s quick start to the second half and a 12-3 advantage during a late three-minute stretch when the White relaxed its defense to give Bartoli room to shoot.

Kosierowski was proud her team could win despite the White having nine of the 13 players in the game who had received regular-season, all-star recognition from conference coaches.

“We were undersized and undermatched compared to them,” she said. “ … We knew we were going to come in and do the little things.”

Kosierowski started while Tunkhannock’s Sydney Faux and Josie Frisco came off the Maroon bench.

Faux hit two of four shots, including a 3-pointer, while scoring five points. She also had an assist and a steal.

Frisco had two points, two rebounds and a blocked shot.

Sara Lojewski from Dallas, who got to play for her father Chad after three seasons of being an opponent, started for the White. She grabbed six rebounds and scored two points.

Maddie Kelley and Maria Bednar from Dallas and Janelle Cawley from Lake-Lehman were also on the White.

Kelley had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds, along with a steal and a blocked shot. She was 2-for-4 on 3-pointers.

Bednar had seven points, two rebounds and an assist.

Cawley led the team with four assists and grabbed two rebounds. She missed her only shot.

Ben Donahue from Dallas and Avery Newhart from Tunkhannock played for Team Toole/Atherton in a 112-104 win over Team Kersey/Team Kiesinger.

Pat Toole from Meyers and Mark Atherton from Crestwood coached the Blue team that included players from Dallas, Tunkhannock, Meyers, Crestwood, GAR, Hanover Area, Nanticoke, Hanover Area and Northwest. C.J. Kersey from Wyoming Seminary and Alan Kiesinger from Pittston Area coached the White team with players from their schools as well as Wyoming Valley West, Holy Redeemer, Berwick, Hazleton Area, Wyoming Area, Coughlin and MMI Prep.

Lake-Lehman’s Cole Spencer was selected for the White team but did not play.

Donahue hit two 3-pointers to finish with six points, five rebounds and two assists.

Newhart took just one shot, a 3-point attempt that he missed.

Holy Redeemer’s Talia Kosierowski, center, breaks to the hoop through Valley West’s Gabby Smicherko, left, and Wyoming Area’s Katie Wolfgang during the All-Star Game at Holy Redeemer High School on March 31. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_TTL040117GBBAllStarGame3.jpg Holy Redeemer’s Talia Kosierowski, center, breaks to the hoop through Valley West’s Gabby Smicherko, left, and Wyoming Area’s Katie Wolfgang during the All-Star Game at Holy Redeemer High School on March 31.

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at [email protected]

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at [email protected]