Freshmen lead Dallas to opening boys lacrosse rout

T.J. Herron scored four goals and assisted on seven others Tuesday to lead a strong Wyoming Valley Conference debut by a promising freshman class as Dallas roughed up North Pocono, 18-2, in a boys lacrosse opener.

Sophomore Nick Solinsky, who had an assist, and junior Josh Kalna also had four goals.

Freshmen David Lapinski, Jacob Esposito, Michael Starbuck and Danny Meuser also figured in the scoring.

Lapinski had a goal and an assist, Esposito had a goal and Starbuck and Meuser each had an assist. Starbuck was part of the team’s dominance on faceoffs, winning 11 of 12, and also controlled five groundballs. Meuser had four groundballs.

Jack Ziemba and Stone Mannello scored two goals each. Brian Novicki went 10-for-10 on faceoffs. Christian Motley led the team with six groundballs. Hunter Landon added an assist.

Corey McAndrew made four saves and held North Pocono scoreless until the fourth quarter.

April 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 23

Tunkhannock 9

Alicia Galasso scored six goals and assisted another as Lake-Lehman defeated Tunkhannock in a Wyoming Valley Conference opener.

Jess Evans added five goals and an assist. Katie Strohl had three goals and two assists.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Valley West 3

Lake-Lehman 0

Adam McCue had 19 service points to lead Wyoming Valley West past Lake-Lehman, 25-8, 25-15, 25-8.

Sam Price led the Black Knights with five points and three kills.

April 3

SOFTBALL

Dallas 5

Berwick 2

Mia Dixon had a single and double to lead Dallas to a win a WVC Division 2 opener for both teams.

Dixon had two of the four hits for the Mountaineers, who took advantage of seven Berwick errors.

Hazleton Area 4, Tunkhannock 3

Hope Kinney had three hits and drove in three runs to help Hazleton Area edge Tunkhannock in nine innings in the WVC opener.

Kandra Schultz had two of the three RBI and two of the four hits for Tunkhannock.

Holy Redeemer 12, Lake-Lehman 0

Two-time defending state champion Holy Redeemer held host Lake-Lehman to one hit in the WVC opener.

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 4

Dallas 1

Second singles player John Toussaint had the only win for Dallas in the home match.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 13

Dallas 9

Crestwood picked up a road win in the WVC opener.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke 3

Dallas 0

Nanticoke pulled out three close games on its homecourt, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.

MARCH 30

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

North Pocono 3

Dallas 0

North Pocono swept host Dallas by 25-9, 25-16, 25-18 scores.

Delaware Valley 3

Lake-Lehman 0

Delaware Valley routed visiting Lake-Lehman, 25-6, 25-3, 25-7.

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post



