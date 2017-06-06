Nick Kocher pitches Dallas to first state baseball victory in 16 years

HUGHESTOWN – No runners on base. Yet here Nick Kocher was on the mound, throwing out of the stretch – in contradiction to conventional pitching wisdom.

Kocher stayed in his comfort zone Monday to give Dallas a victory in its first state playoff game in 16 years. The Mountaineers blanked Athens, 9-0, in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A first round with their 10th consecutive victory.

“We’re not going to fix something that isn’t broken,” Dallas coach Ken Kashatus said. “We’re just going to let him do his thing if he’s comfortable in the stretch.”

Dallas advanced into the state quarterfinals, which were scheduled for Thursday.

Kocher changed his approach after walking seven in a 3 1/3 innings as the district championship game starter. The shorter release helped his control, as he walked just one batter in 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He threw 27 pitches in the first and just 44 over the next five innings.

J.D. Barrett was a thorn in the Wildcats’ side from the start. He reached on a walk in the first inning and moved to third base on a Mike Luksic single to right field. Kocher drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly.

Barrett scored the team’s first two runs, coming in again after a lead-off double in the third. He drew three walks and scored in all four plate appearances.

“We pitched well,” Kashatus said. “We were productive with guys on base.

“And there was a big team right there coming in with a 17-2 record. We liked our chances. We’ve won 10 in a row now. We like our team.”

Kocher escaped back-to-back jams in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, he left a runner stranded on first and third after forcing leadoff hitter Ryan Kennedy to pop out.

Athens looked poised to cut into Dallas’ 4-0 lead in the sixth. Three consecutive two-out singles loaded the bases for the Wildcats. Again, Kocher left unscathed by striking out Joe Horn to keep the tying run off the base paths.

“When you win nine in a row, going for 10, you have a level of confidence you didn’t have when you were 2-6,” Kashatus said. “If you’re around the plate, you expect guys to pick you up and make a play. And we played pretty good defense for the most part.”

Dallas broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.

Kocher, who finished with three RBI, drove in two with an infield single.

Luksic and Will McCrum each finished with two hits and an RBI.

Darren Kerdesky, who scored twice, and Drew Patton each added doubles.

Nick Kocher pitched Dallas to its first state baseball victory in 16 years.

By JAY MONAHAN For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at [email protected]

