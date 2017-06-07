Tunkhannock grad Mike Papi continues climb with strong start for Clippers

MOOSIC – The milestones keep coming for Mike Papi.

Ten games into his Triple-A baseball career, the Tunkhannock graduate was averaging an RBI per game and celebrating his first home run on that level.

Papi, who was promoted to the Columbus Clippers May 28, had multiple-hit games four times in those first 10 games. Those efforts included his Triple-A debut against Norfolk, back-to-back games to close out a four-game series close to home against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and again Monday night when he homered, doubled and drove in four runs against Louisville.

A promotion by the parent Cleveland Indians from the Akron Rubber Ducks of the Eastern League moved Papi from Double-A to the Triple-A International League, but even the bump up in competition did not do anything to knock him out of his comfort zone.

“I’ve been feeling good at the plate, every at-bat, from being in Akron to being up here,” the 24-year-old outfielder said in an interview at PNC Field during the Clippers-RailRiders series. “The results take care of themselves.

“If you’re feeling good and feeling comfortable, that’s all that matters.”

The series was just the second chance for Papi to play at PNC Field. The Tigers defended their District 2 Class 3A title at the stadium in 2011 on their way to an appearance in the state championship game.

Papi went from there to a successful career at the University of Virginia where he won the Atlantic Conference batting title by hitting .381 as a sophomore and tied for the ACC home run lead with 11 as a junior.

Right after that junior season, Papi signed a contract to join the Cleveland organization after the Indians had selected him 38th overall in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

The progress has been steady since then.

Papi spent just two games with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers of the Short Season New York-Penn League before bumping up to the Midwest League, a full-season Class A league. He went to the Midwest League Championship series with the Lake County Captains, but had his playoffs cut short by a thumb injury when diving back into first base.

Even though the thumb injury disrupted Papi’s first offseason as a professional, he made it to the Lynchburg Hillcats of the Carolina League, an Advanced Class A League. After one season and part of another there, Papi was promoted to Akron June 1, 2016.

Papi spent just under a calendar year in the Eastern League, including making a major contribution to a championship, before climbing to the highest level of Major League Baseball. He batted .357 with eight RBI in seven games during the Eastern League playoffs.

Although an outsider might view four promotions in less than three years as impressive progress toward the ultimate goal of playing Major League Baseball, Papi said he can’t get caught up in assessing timetables.

“You can’t because it will bury you,” he said. “ … You’ve got to go day-to-day. You’ve got to take control of the moment.

“You can’t look too far ahead.”

Instead of thinking about the one step that remains, Papi has thrived by concentrating on what has helped him continue to improve this season.

“I came into this year, just trying to be consistent in all aspects – being aggressive at the plate, being an aggressive outfielder, being aggressive on the bases,” he said.

Tunkhannock High School graduate Mike Papi continues to climb with Columbus Clippers.

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at [email protected]

