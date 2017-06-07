Tunkhannock posts first state softball win with fourth straight playoff shutout

EDWARDSVILLE – Tunkhannock opened the state softball playoffs with a very similar look to how it produced its first district championship of the 2000s.

The Lady Tigers did not allow any runs.

The only thing different was the offensive production as Tunkhannock was actually more dominant than it had been throughout the District 2 Class 4A tournament.

With the pitching combination of Hope Jones and Kendra Schultz leading the way, Tunkhannock remained unscored upon through four postseason games when it used Monday’s 7-0 win over Shikellamy to advance to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state quarterfinals.

Jones has started all four games, picking up four pitching wins, including a complete game shutout when the district semifinal with Dallas was shortened by one inning because of rain.

Schultz has pitched less, but been even more dominant, picking up two saves in her three appearances. She has allowed just one baserunner in 6 2/3 innings.

“It’s usually a certain inning or where the other team is in the lineup,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said in explaining how he chooses when it is to transition from Jones to Schultz in the circle. “We want Kendra to come in and get a chance to get comfortable.

“But, it’s a feel thing more than anything.”

Schultz has developed a bit of a feel for it herself.

“Typically, he just says warm up between every inning and whenever he needs me, I’m ready to go,” Schultz said after her three perfect innings closed out Wyoming Area in the District 2 championship game June 1 at Wilkes University. “I knew I was coming in in the fifth, because typically that’s when I’ve been coming in.”

The two sophomores have nearly split the pitching duties on a team that is 17-5 overall with 10 shutouts, including the four straight in the playoffs.

Jones is 9-2 with a 1.25 earned run average. She has allowed 53 hits and 23 walks while striking out 77 in 73 innings.

Schultz is 8-3 with three saves and a 1.61 ERA. She has given up 55 hits and 17 walks while striking out 81 in 69 2/3 innings.

Both the pitchers and the four other sophomore starters have remained calm at the time of the season when tension should be at its highest.

“A lot of it is from when they were young,” Hegedty said of Jones and others who were part of two straight state championship teams for the Bob Horlacher Little League and Schultz, who was the pitcher on a Tunkhannock team that advanced through several levels of Little League tournament play. “They were put in these kinds of situations when they were younger and they play a lot of travel ball in the offseason.

“They’re in big games all the time. Some of them haven’t really stopped since last year. They took off, maybe a little bit during soccer season, but they play pretty much year-round.”

The two pitching leaders also help keep the offense going.

Jones leads the team in runs scored from the leadoff position. Schultz leads in RBI from the fifth spot in the order.

Tunkhannock 7

Shikellamy 0

The way Jones and Schultz have been pitching, the Lady Tigers haven’t needed many scoring opportunities.

Shikellamy gave them more than enough Monday in the state opener.

Tunkhannock made the most of those chances, scoring in all but one inning at Wilkes University, to comfortably post the first state tournament win in program history.

Jones, who worked the first five innings, and Schultz, who pitched the final two, each allowed only an infield single in the combined two-hitter. Only two balls left the infield.

Tunkhannock bunted, ran the bases and got enough key hits to score once in each of the first four innings before breaking the game open with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Jones went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Jenn Bulford had an RBI double and drove in another run.

“We were trying to get some bunts down early and see how their defense was and we were able to score some runs off their mistakes,” Hegedty said.

Tunkhannock 3

Wyoming Area 0

The Lady Tigers won each of their three district games by 3-0 scores.

Hailey Farr provided the offense in the championship game, driving in two runs and scoring the other.

Farr singled to left field to start the third inning, advanced on a Bulford bunt and eventually scored on an error.

Jenna Simmons and Sarah Traver each walked in the fourth. Both scored on Farr’s single to center field.

“Hailey hasn’t been hitting much this year,” Hegedty said. “She was in a little bit of a slump. But what we’ve been seeing in practices and some of our live practice scrimmages, she was really getting back out of that slump.

“We got her back in the lineup and, boy, she’s hitting the ball well right now.”

Paige Mykochic also had two of Tunkhannock’s five hits.

Wyoming Area had two of its three hits in the fourth inning.

Hegedty decided to have Jones get out of the jam, then turn the game over the Schultz, beginning with the bottom two hitters in the order.

The Lady Warriors did not have another base runner. Jones struck out the last two batters she faced, starting a stretch of 11 in a row that were retired, including Schultz never letting a ball out of the infield.

Tunkhannock pitcher Kendra Schultz allowed just one baserunner in 6 2/3 innings in state high school softball competition. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_Nanticoke-Tunkhannock-GSB-4.jpg Tunkhannock pitcher Kendra Schultz allowed just one baserunner in 6 2/3 innings in state high school softball competition. Tunkhannock pitcher Hope Jones has started all four state softball games, picking up four pitching wins. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_TTL051917HSSOFTTUNKDALLAS3_CMYK.jpg Tunkhannock pitcher Hope Jones has started all four state softball games, picking up four pitching wins.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post and John Erzar [email protected]

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at [email protected]

