Back Mountain American Legion team waits for Dallas High School players to finish state competition

The Back Mountain Senior American Legion season was placed on hold when Dallas won the District 2 Class 4A baseball title.

While other Wyoming Valley League teams got their seasons started, Back Mountain rescheduled another game after Dallas opened the state high school tournament with a 9-0 victory over Athens Monday.

“We will be more than happy to stack our games up,” said Anton Kachur, who is waiting to make his debut as Senior team manager after leading the Youth team to a 13-5 record last season.

Half of the 16-player Back Mountain Senior roster is made up of players from the Dallas High School team.

After the team struggled to a 1-17 record in 2016, Kachur is willing to wait and face the challenge and play more games in a tighter time frame.

“We’d love to have Dallas win the state title, then have a lot of that momentum carry over into the Legion season,” Kachur said in an interview prior to Thursday’s state high school quarterfinals. “We’re hoping for just a little change overall in the whole Back Mountain Legion program.

“We’re really excited about everything that’s going on. It’s a really solid group of kids. That whole 13-to-18 age group, they’re a really solid group of baseball players.”

Kachur is hoping a new energy is evident between recent years of Back Mountain Little League success, the first Dallas High School district title since 2001 and the players he brings with him from a Legion Youth team that enjoyed a 13-5 season last year.

“At the Dallas-Athens game, there were a lot of Prep players there with their Back Mountain Legion hats on,” Kachur said. “There’s an excitement around the program.”

J.D. Barrett, Mike Caravaggio, Josh Holdredge, Christo Huntington, Josh Lydon, Matt Mathers, Jim Oschal, Henry Selingo and Jake Wesley all return from last year’s Senior team.

C.J. Cercone, Kyle Hromisin, Nick Kachur, Alex Kapral, Darren Kerdesky, Zane Nardone and Patrick Zarola move up from the Youth team.

Alex Magdalinski and Lucas McGeehan are back with the Youth team as well as being double-rostered to play with the Senior team, as needed.

The Senior team draws players from the Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Seminary high school teams.

The Youth team, managed by Lenny Sincavage, is off to an 0-2 start after a pair of one-run losses, 3-2 to Mountain Post and 4-3 to Greater Pittston in a rain-shortened game.

The Prep team had its season opener postponed because of rain and was scheduled to try again Saturday.

Chuck Youngman is the manager of the Prep team.

Back Mountain is one of only three programs out of nine in the Wyoming Valley to have teams on all three levels. It joins Mountain Post and Stars & Stripes (Hazleton).

The Prep teams get together with Lackawanna County teams Moscow and South Scranton to form a five-team league.

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

