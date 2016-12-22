Sweet Valley man receives early Christmas present

FORTY FORT — A Sordoni Construction employee was surprised to learn Thursday he was the recipient of a new car – at least temporarily – after winning the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign sweepstakes.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., James Farber, an employee of Sordoni stationed at the Susquehanna nuclear power plant, walked into an ambush of sorts, consisting of Sordoni, United Way and Motorworld employees at the construction company’s headquarters.

“Surprise,” the attendees yelled.

Farber, of Sweet Valley, was chosen at random from thousands of donors to win the grand prize: a two-year-lease for the Toyota of his choosing from MotorWorld.

Bill Jones, president and chief executive officer of United Way, approached him to let him know he was the yearly winner.

“It was a neat surprise,” Farber said after he and his wife came back from a drive in the promotional United Way SUV. “My cars are getting up there in age.”

Farber’s wife, Pamela, was in the audience and could be seen crying with joy for her husband.

“I had tears yesterday, too,” she said, explaining that one of her husband’s coworkers called her to inform her James had won. “I am happy for him.”

To get James Farber to Sordoni headquarters, colleagues led him to believe he was up for an evaluation.

“This was better,” he said.

MotorWorld and United Way have teamed up for more than 30 years to bring a top prize to an annual campaign donor.

“We sponsor United Way $30,000 for incentives (to donate),” said Rick Osick, president of MotorWorld. “What they do is up to them.”

Regarding MotorWorld’s partnership with the nonprofit, Jones said, “They understand how critical it is to address the issues of childhood poverty in our community, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support, leadership and incredible generosity.”

The annual campaign raises nearly $3.5 million from close to 9,000 donors, Jones said. Donors who gave the equivalent of $3 per week to the United Way campaign qualified for one entry in the drawing for the 2016 Toyota lease.

Jones acknowledged the importance of every donor.

“We’re all lucky because of our donors,” he said.

James and Pamela Farber celebrate his being randomly chosen as the sweepstakes winner from among certain donors to the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TTL122316United-Way2-4.jpg James and Pamela Farber celebrate his being randomly chosen as the sweepstakes winner from among certain donors to the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader James Farber, a Sweet Valley resident, won a two-year lease for a Toyota vehicle from MotorWorld as part of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign sweepstakes. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TTL122316UnitedWay1-4.jpg James Farber, a Sweet Valley resident, won a two-year lease for a Toyota vehicle from MotorWorld as part of the United Way of Wyoming Valley’s annual campaign sweepstakes. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

