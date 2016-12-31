2016 in Back Mountain sports: Distance runners had another big year

Distance running success is an established part of athletics in the Back Mountain and that was particularly true in 2016.

Lake-Lehman’s Dominic Hockenbury won his third straight state title in the 3,200-meter run, the Dallas boys repeated their state cross country championship and the Rome family kept running to new successes.

Those were just the biggest of the wide-ranging success stories. Many others were part of keeping the tradition alive and well.

Hockenbury set multiple school records in his final season at Lake-Lehman where he had already won two state individual gold and one silver in cross country. He topped that production in track and field season in the 3,200-meter run, setting a District 2 record by winning in 9:13.79, then taking nine-hundredths of a second off that time while winning his third state Class 2A title in Shippensburg.

Before 2016 was over, Hockenbury began his college running career at Syracuse University, the defending national cross country champion. Running unattached because he was not part of the Orange’s designated seven scoring runners, Hockenbury had second- and fourth-place finishes as a freshman.

Hockenbury’s was not the only state title repeat from the Back Mountain.

In the fall, the Dallas boys won another Class 2A cross country championship.

Jack Zardecki repeated as individual state medalist, finishing seventh after taking second in the District 2 Class 2A championship.

The Mountaineers won their eighth state cross country title under coach Matt Samuel, once a state medalist and major college runner himself at Dallas and the University of Pittsburgh.

Sophomore Mitchell Rome was a big part of the championship, finishing as the team’s second-best runner in the District 2 race and its fifth-best at the state meet in Hershey.

Mitchell Rome joined his two older sisters, Regan and Ally, who continued adding to their own impressive running resumes.

Regan Rome was an All-American at William & Mary, placing seventh nationally in the 5,000-meter run at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships at the end of her sophomore season. In the fall, she repeated as the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year. Combining the two seasons, she became the first to ever be named CAA Student-Athlete of the Year in two different sports in the same calendar year.

Ally Rome wrapped up a high school career that had included three state championships – two individually and one with the team – in cross country, by producing her best state track and field finish ever, taking third in the 3200-meter run. She headed off to Princeton where she cracked the team’s top-seven at times during her freshman season.

Local competition and tradition helped drive each of the champions in their pursuit of excellence.

Hockenbury was second state cross country as a sophomore behind state champion Dominic DeLuca from Dallas, who is now the lead runner on a successful Cornell University team.

The four juniors, two sophomores and a senior, who made up the repeat Dallas state cross country title, arrived in a program that was already building its current streaks of 104 straight Wyoming Valley Conference titles on six straight undefeated championship seasons and had a tradition that extended well beyond the streak.

Before she won her two individual state titles in cross country, Ally Rome was a contributor on a team that Regan Rome led to a state championship by finishing second individually.

There were more running accomplishments out of the Back Mountain 2016.

DeLuca placed 31st out of 245 at the NCAA Northeast Regional, leading Cornell to a sixth-place finish out of 45 teams.

Lindsey Oremus, a sophomore from Dallas, was the number-one runner on the St. Joseph’s University cross country team for much of the season.

Tunkhannock graduate Maggie Toczko ran for Syracuse as a freshman in cross country.

Kieran Sutton, a senior from Lake-Lehman, earned NCAA Division II All-American honors by finishing 25th in the nation in cross country to lead Shippensburg University to a 16th-place finish as a team.

Dallas went unbeaten in both boys and girls cross country during the WVC season while the Lake-Lehman girls were finishing third at 16-2. The Mountaineers also swept both titles at the Ed Narkiewicz WVC Championship Meet.

All seven Dallas runners earned individual medals at the District 2 Class 2A boys championships for finishing in the top 20 while helping the team run away with the title. Zardecki was second, Rome sixth, Adam Borton 13th, Jason Culp 14th, Steven Postupak 15th, Josh Jarden 16th and Josh Wyandt 19th.

Tunkhannock’s Ben Tidball was an individual medalist and state qualifier.

Lucas Volpetti and Scott Williams were Back Mountain runners on the Holy Redeemer team that finished second in the district and 10th in the state in Class 2A. Volpetti earned an individual medal by placing ninth in the district.

Megan Borton and Riley Oremus from Dallas each earned district medals and qualified for the state Class 2A girls championships.

Jade Fry from Lake-Lehman returned from an injury to do the same.

Lake-Lehman’s Jace Garnick and Dallas’ Madison Baloga were also district medalists.

During track and field season, Fry and Garnick had joined Haley Kubiski and Olivia Vasey to bring Lake-Lehman a District 2 Class 2A 3200-meter relay title.

The distance runners also helped Dallas to an unbeaten WVC Division 1 championship season in girls track and field.

Lake-Lehman's Dominic Hockenbury won his third straight state title in the 3,200-meter run earlier this year. Regan Rome Dallas' Jack Zardecki runs his way to winning the boys WVC cross country meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen earlier this year. Lake-Lehman top finisher Jade Fry competes in the girls WVC cross country meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen earlier this year.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post at 570-704-3982 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

