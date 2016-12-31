Lake-Lehman’s Mackenzie Love, Taylor Alba earn Times Leader Players of the Year in respective sports

Mackenzie Love took on much of the scoring burden herself.

Taylor Alba was at her best in spreading the ball around to the many capable scorers who played in front of her.

In their own way, each became the leaders of the most successful Lake-Lehman teams in their sport in this millennium.

The Times Leader recognized each as Players of the Year when it released all-star teams for fall sports in December.

Love, a junior forward who was the highest-scoring player in the Wyoming Valley Conference, was selected in girls soccer.

Alba, a senior midfielder who will continue her career at Temple University, was the choice in field hockey.

Lake-Lehman won WVC division titles and District 2 championships on the way to state semifinal appearance in both sports. The Black Knights claimed their first district soccer title since 1998 and their first district field hockey championship since 1999.

Love was honored after leading Lake-Lehman to the deepest run by any WVC team since the league moved from the spring to the fall in girls soccer in 2012.

“It was shocking,” Love said. “No one really expected us to get where we were. We just worked really hard and we wanted to be in the state tournament.”

Love’s 48 goals were 11 more than any other WVC player. With 14 assists, she had a total of 110 points, 28 more than the next conference player, while earning all-state honors for the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

“She started the season with six goals in the first game and never looked back from there,” Lake-Lehman coach Kelly Adamshick said.

Love delivered the game-winning goal in the District 2 Class 2A final, lifted Lake-Lehman to a 2-1 win at Dunmore on her 17th birthday.

Alba got her district title in her third try when Lake-Lehman beat Holy Redeemer, 2-1, in overtime in the District 2 Class A final, after she had lost in the District 2 Class 2A championship game as both a sophomore and junior.

“I’ve never gotten a gold district medal before,” Alba said. “I have a bunch of silvers. When we accomplished that (district title), that’s my favorite moment of my whole high school career.

“It’s just great.”

Alba helped make it happen while surrounded by other all-stars and Division 1 recruits on a talented Lake-Lehman team.

“Really, we just had great team work,” said Alba, a team captain and standout midfielder. “I just kind of got the ball moving up the field. As a midfielder, that’s kind of my role.”

Alba tied for fifth in the WVC with 11 assists and also had eight goals.

“If it wasn’t for Taylor in the midfield, I don’t think we would have had as much success as we had,” Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski said. “She’s not flashy. But she is so incredibly steady. She just moved the ball so beautifully. But you don’t really notice her.”

Alba’s smooth, effortless style helped set up others for flashier goals.

“She’s such a good role model,” Lipski said. “She works so hard.”

Mackenzie Love, of the Lake Lehman High School girls soccer team, was recently named Times Leader Girls Soccer Player of the Year. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_love.jpg Mackenzie Love, of the Lake Lehman High School girls soccer team, was recently named Times Leader Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Pete G. Wilcox | Dallas Post Taylor Alba of the Lake-Lehman High School field hockey team, was recently named Times Leader Field Hockey Player of the Year. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_alba-3-1-.jpg Taylor Alba of the Lake-Lehman High School field hockey team, was recently named Times Leader Field Hockey Player of the Year. Aimee Dilger | Dallas Post

Staff reports

