Only Yesterday: Edward Lyons named Dallas Borough chief of police at an annual salary of $11,200 in 1977

20 YEARS AGO – 1997

The Back Mountain Wrestling Club recently honored six wrestlers who are competing their last year of wrestling with the club. For their efforts, the boys were awarded senior jackets which designate the number of years of their participation. Honorees are: Adam Brown, 5 years; Jonathan Schutz, 6 years; Michael Yenason, 6 years; Andrew Harrison, 8 years; John Walter, 8 years.

Two Back Mountain residents were recently awarded Wyoming Seminary Most Valuable Player Awards for fall. Jennifer Janerich, Shavertown, was honored for girls’ tennis, while Anthony Agati, Dallas, was honored for soccer (defense).

The Back Mountain Business and Professional Association has installed officers for 1997. Installed were: Mary Ellen Gianuzzi, president; James Tupper, vice president; Fran Ochman, secretary; and Bartt Slocum, treasurer.

30 YEARS AGO – 1987

Julianne Orlowski, a sophomore at Dallas Senior High School, has been selected as a representative to attend the Hugh O’Brien conference on leadership, for four days in March at Lancaster. Dallas selects a representative each year, to attend the conference, based on his or her leadership abilities.

Christina Bulford, a senior at Dallas Senior High, has won the Century III Scholarship Competition at the senior high as announced by Mr. Frank Galicki, assistant principal. Chrissy is now eligible to compete with other seniors throughout Pennsylvania for two $15,000 scholarships, two $500 scholarships and six $100 scholarships.

Brownie Troop 657 of Shavertown recently held its Investiture and Rededication Ceremony at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. New scouts are: Jennifer Siglin, Season Stritzinger, Jennifer Mozer, Danielle Shanaberger, Stephanie Pacovsky, Sara Nafus, Colleen Haas, Jennifer Lyons, Erica Parsons, Kristina O’Kane, Leah Vincelli, Marla DeAngelo, Natalie Gulich, Dana Siglin, Tara Oatridge and Christina Baldo.

40 YEARS AGO – 1977

Members of Dallas Borough Council approved the appointment of Edward Lyons, Dallas, as borough chief of police at an annual salary of $11,200 during the council meeting Tuesday night.

The committee for the wine and cheese party sponsored by the Dallas Woman’s Club, recently met at the home of Mrs. George Decker, chairman, to finalize their plans. The party will be held next Thursday at the American Legion Home in Dallas. Hosts and hostesses for the event are: Mr. and Mrs. Harold LaBar, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Taylor, Mr. and Mrs. William Carroll, Mr. and Mrs. James McGuire, Mr. and Mrs. William Clewell and Mr. and Mrs. Ted Popielarz.

Melanie Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert T. Williams, Dallas, and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Knorr, Shavertown, will be installed as worthy advisor of Charles James Memorial Assembly 144, International Order of Rainbow for Girls on Saturday evening at the Eastern Star Building in Dallas.

50 YEARS AGO – 1967

Dallas Woman’s Club Chorale will hold a Smorgasbord Dinner later this month at the Pinebrook Inn, Dallas. Mrs. Robert Besecker is general chairman of the event. Mrs. Joseph Kaminski is in charge of reservations.

Joseph Brennan and Robert Dominick were installed as president and vice president of Holy Name Society of Saint Therese’s Church, Shavertown. Edward Carey took office as treasurer and his son Robert Carey as secretary.

Linda Howell, new Worthy Advisor of Charles James Memorial Assembly No. 144 International Order of Rainbow for Girls, will be installed with her fellow officers next Thursday evening at the Eastern Star Building, Dallas.

60 YEARS AGO – 1957

Ten junior and senior boys from Dallas-Franklin-Monroe High School, accompanied by Sheldon Mosier, instructor in Vocational Agriculture and advisor for Dallas Chapter of Future Farmers of America, will attend the Farm Show in Harrisburg next week. Attending the police rodeo and the judging of beef cattle will be: Harry Hilbert, Robert Fitzgerald, Roy Meeker, Elwood Misson, Charles Sewared, Howard Coolbaugh, Clark Lewis, Clark Mosier, James Rogers and Roger Belles.

Edward Carey was installed as president and Stanley Krzywick as vice president at the meeting of Shavertown Fire Company this week. Other officers: secretary, Merton Coolbaugh; treasurer, Robert Voelker; fire chief, Arnold Jones; assistant fire chief, Wendell Jones.

Lady Toby Rebekah Lodge 514 will sponsor a hobby show at Trucksville Methodist Church next Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. Among the many entries will be sewing, knitting, crocheting, tatting, needlepoint, braiding rugs, painting china, oil and water colors, weaving, ceramics, plastic, woodwork, glass etching. Mrs. Harold Croom is chairman; Mrs. Thomas Williams, co-chairman.

70 YEARS AGO – 1947

Two senior students, Gwendolyn Clifford and John Stolarick, have been selected to represent Kingston Township High School with the All-District Chorus and Orchestra of Northeastern Pennsylvania in the concerts to be held in Wilkes-Barre this weekend. Clifford will participate in the various choruses and Stolarick will be a member of the orchestra.

Joan Linda Sickler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Sickler of Beaumont, has been chosen third prize winner in the Baby Contest of Berthold Studios of Wilkes-Barre Cutest Baby Contest of 1946. Joan is six years old and is in the first grade at Lake Township

Information compiled by Kim Rollman

The Dallas Post is 128 years old. Information here is reprinted exactly as it first appeared.

