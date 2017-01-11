Association for the Blind gets hand from region’s bomb squads

STROUDSBURG — For Sarah Gorgone Peperno and Amy Feldman, Wednesday morning was unlike any other.

Gorgone Peperno, president and CEO of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind, and Feldman spent the day at the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management with the bomb squads from Scranton, Bethlehem and Allentown.

The groups were putting together beeping Easter eggs to help blind or visually impaired children in Luzerne County.

“It just fell in our lap,” Gorgone Peperno said of how the association became involved in a program, which ended up with the association receiving 60 of the beeping Easter eggs.

Feldman, the association’s director of development, said she was scrolling though Facebook and saw that an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent in Virginia set up a program to help groups acquire the devices.

Feldman then reached out to Lucas Fuller, of the Bethlehem bomb squad, who got the ball rolling.

Fuller, the Region 5 chapter president of the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, said the IABTI budgets for the eggs. The bomb squads bought a total of 60 eggs for the association, which were put together on Wednesday and will be used for an Easter egg hunt in April.

Each egg, Feldman said, costs $12.

Putting together the eggs help “sharpen the skills” of the bomb technicians who work on them, according to Fuller.

“It’s a training day for us,” he said.

Bomb squad members have to know how circuits work, and each egg contains a switch, beeper, 9-volt battery and other parts, which need to be assembled.

“They’re simple sometimes, but incredibly complex,” Fuller explained.

Fuller said he had the chance to build one of the eggs before the group, but since a bomb squad is a team, he decided not to.

“We don’t work alone. We work together,” he said.

Gorgone Peperno said the program wouldn’t have happened without the generosity of the bomb squads and the IABTI.

“We will now be able to conduct this event annually,” Gorgone Peperno said.

Though the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind doesn’t reach children in Monroe County, Fuller said it seemed the location was in the middle of everyone.

The InSight Kids Club of NEPA, the program that will benefit from the completed eggs, brings “fun but educational” aspects to low-vision or blind children, according to Gorgone Peperno and Feldman. The eggs, said both Gorgone Peperno and Feldman, will help the children, ages birth to 18, be independent.

Gorgone Peperno said vision loss in children is low, so to have a group of children who get together helps them “push each other.”

“It’s great to see the work these guys are willing to do to help our visually impaired and blind kids enjoy an egg hunt independently,” said Gorgone Peperno.

Beeping Easter eggs were provided by the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators. Lowe’s of Stroudsburg donated the 9-volt batteries used for the beeping eggs. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs3-1.jpg Beeping Easter eggs were provided by the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators. Lowe’s of Stroudsburg donated the 9-volt batteries used for the beeping eggs. Submitted photos Jeremy Finan works on a beeping egg which will help low-vision and blind children have an Easter egg hunt in April. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs2-1.jpg Jeremy Finan works on a beeping egg which will help low-vision and blind children have an Easter egg hunt in April. Submitted photos Steve Carroll watches as Jon Ruhf, right, puts together a beeping Easter egg at the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management. The Eggs will ge given to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs1-1.jpg Steve Carroll watches as Jon Ruhf, right, puts together a beeping Easter egg at the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management. The Eggs will ge given to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind. Submitted photos Don Roa works on a beeping egg for low-vision and blind children on Wednesday. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs4-1.jpg Don Roa works on a beeping egg for low-vision and blind children on Wednesday. Submitted photos Beeping Easter eggs were provided by the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators. Lowe’s of Stroudsburg donated the 9-volt batteries used for the beeping eggs. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs3CMYK.jpg Beeping Easter eggs were provided by the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators. Lowe’s of Stroudsburg donated the 9-volt batteries used for the beeping eggs. Submitted photos Don Roa works on a beeping egg for low-vision and blind children on Wednesday. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs4CMYK.jpg Don Roa works on a beeping egg for low-vision and blind children on Wednesday. Submitted photos Steve Carroll watches as Jon Ruhf, right, puts together a beeping Easter egg at the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management. The Eggs will ge given to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs1CMYK.jpg Steve Carroll watches as Jon Ruhf, right, puts together a beeping Easter egg at the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management. The Eggs will ge given to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind. Submitted photos Jeremy Finan works on a beeping egg which will help low-vision and blind children have an Easter egg hunt in April. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_bombeggs2CMYK.jpg Jeremy Finan works on a beeping egg which will help low-vision and blind children have an Easter egg hunt in April. Submitted photos

Program provides beeping Easter eggs to Association for the Blind

By Melanie Mizenko mmizenko@timesleader.com

Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko

Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko