Phone attendance at Luzerne County Council meetings debated

Luzerne County Councilwoman Kathy Dobash attended 10 of last year’s 25 regular voting meetings by phone, or 40 percent, a review of minutes and audio shows.

The frequency of phone attendance came up Tuesday — the first council meeting of 2017 — because five of the 11 council members attempted to participate by phone.

The council meeting room phone is set up to handle only three outside connections, which were taken by Dobash, Eugene Kelleher and Eileen Sorokas. Council members Jane Walsh Waitkus and Stephen A. Urban could not get through and were unable to vote.

Council Vice Chairman Tim McGinley said Wednesday he has heard numerous complaints about council phone attendance and will propose a change limiting the practice to a certain number of meetings per year. He’s suggesting two meetings by phone for each council member annually.

Five other members attended meetings by phone last year, records show: Edward Brominski, 3 meetings; Walsh Waitkus and Harry Haas, 2; and Kelleher and Stephen A. Urban, 1.

All regular voting meetings are scheduled at the start of the year to allow council members to plan accordingly.

Dobash, who also attended 12 meetings by phone in 2015 and 11 in 2014, said she has relied more on remote attendance due to her demanding work schedule, illnesses or situations when she’s concerned about traveling to Wilkes-Barre from her Hazleton residence in bad weather.

Limitations on phone attendance may discourage others from running for council, she said.

“I must hold a full-time job. People in the real world have to feed themselves,” she said.

Dobash said she invests many hours outside meetings performing county research and discussing matters with constituents. The part-time county council seats pay $8,000 annually with no benefits, she said. In comparison, she noted Wilkes-Barre Council members are paid $13,199 annually ($14,699 for the council chair) and are eligible for city pensions and city health insurance coverage, with a $2,400 opt-out for those who don’t receive the health insurance.

“I’m not asking for what Wilkes-Barre receives. I’m just saying this is how county council is set up,” Dobash said.

She and council colleague Urban believe the county council should expand the number of phone lines to allow more than three to attend meetings remotely.

Urban said the accommodation should be feasible because the county paid $1.5 million to upgrade its phone system. The courts use a videoconferencing system that allows inmates to attend some proceedings without leaving the prison, he said.

“This is 2017. I have no problem with people calling in,” he said.

County Manager C. David Pedri said he asked the information technology department to review adding lines and an inquiry from council Chair Linda McClosky Houck about adding access to Skype or another video chat service that would allow those in the meeting room to see the council member who are attending remotely.

McClosky Houck said Wednesday only two council members informed her they would be attending Tuesday’s meeting by phone.

The council had enacted policies governing phone attendance several years ago that said such appearances must be approved “under specific circumstances” by the council chair “for the benefit of the council operations, not solely for the convenience of any member.”

A majority of those participating in the meeting must be physically present, the policy said.

The policy also requires council members to maintain a phone connection that allows them to hear and be heard and “fully participate in the action of the meeting.”

Under the policy, the council chair also must state for the record which council members are attending by phone and the reasons for such attendance — a practice McClosky Houck said she will ensure is followed at upcoming meetings.

McClosky Houck supports the existing protocol but questions if a restriction on the number of permissible phone attendances is legal and enforceable. State law permits meeting attendance by phone, officials have said.

“I think it’s commendable people are participating in meetings rather than simply skipping them, but obviously the ideal is to be physically present,” McClosky Houck said.

Luzerne County Councilwoman Kathy Dobash regularly attends council meetings by phone, including this meeting photographed in 2015. Council Vice Chairman Tim McGinley wants to impose limits on the practice. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TTL112515countycouncil5-1.jpg Luzerne County Councilwoman Kathy Dobash regularly attends council meetings by phone, including this meeting photographed in 2015. Council Vice Chairman Tim McGinley wants to impose limits on the practice. File photo

Attending meetings remotely is debated

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.