Back Mountain dancers perform in Joan Harris Studio production

WILKES-BARRE — Two hundred dancers from the Back Mountain will join efforts with other hundreds performers from across the region in three performances at the F. M. Kirby Center as the Joan Harris Center stages its 35th annual school recital.

Titled “New York New York, A Taste of the Big Apple,” the shows intended to invoke the sights, sounds and spirit of America’s favorite city. Using song and dance routines and some comedy, shows will celebrate all that makes New York unique among the world’s great cities.

“New York New York, A Taste of the Big Apple” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 and 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Tickets may be purchases at the Harris Conservatory for the Arts in Luzerne or at the Kirby the weekend of the shows.

For more information, call the studio directly at 570-287-7977 or visit www.joanharrisdancers.com.