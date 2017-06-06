Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner reveals what’s new at annual event

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner attracted one of the largest crowds in the event’s history, said dinner co-chair person Madelyn Hughes.

The event’s large turnout inspired confidence with auction chairman Gerard Geise in the success of the 71st Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction.

“It takes an entire community to make this event happen — to make it successful,” Geise told guests at the Kick-Off Dinner held June 5 at Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estates in Dallas.

Geise, co-owner of Dallas Centre Hardware Store, chaired last year’s auction that raised nearly $57,000 for the Back Mountain Memorial Library.

He hopes with more people involved the four-day event will generate more funds for the library.

“This is a great sign,” he said.

The 71st Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction is scheduled for July 6, 7, 8 and 9 on the library grounds at 96 Huntsville Road in Dallas.

This year’s auction theme is “Everything Old is New Again” with an emphasis on repurposing items, said head librarian Martha Butler.

Family Night is slated for July 6, Butler said, noting the evening will have a Harry Potter theme.

“Parents and children can come in costume,” she said. “There will be games and activities themed around Harry Potter.”

Boy Scout Troop 281 will operate a toy tent, which will feature gently used bikes,” Butler said.

“I can’t say thank you enough to them (Troop 281) for collecting bikes, video games and other items for the tent,” Geise said.

Geise and Butler said there are several new amenities to the summer event.

Kingston business Rustique will have a booth in Artists Row, Butler said.

Also, a glass blowing team from Keystone College will hold demonstrations starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Those attractions will not dim the spotlight on the antique auction with auctioneer Steve Traver from Traver’s Auctions.

The Antique Committee, comprised of Leslie Horoshko, Barbara Lemmond, Marilyn Feldman and Michele Geise are searching for unique items to cross the auction block.

“It is looking good,” Horoshko said. “The barn is getting full.”

Geise anticipates the star of the auction will be a donated mid-century banker’s desk manufactured by Stow and Davis Furniture Company.

The large mahogany desk has been professionally restored and comes with documentation of its previous owners, Geise said.

Horoshko said donated items are still accepted. She advises people to call the Back Mountain Memorial Library at 570-675-1182 to make arrangements for their donation.

Professional and volunteer auctioneer Steve Traver, of Traver’s Auction in Dallas, takes bids on a silver serving plate at The Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner held June 5. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DP-0612017-auction-1-.jpg Professional and volunteer auctioneer Steve Traver, of Traver’s Auction in Dallas, takes bids on a silver serving plate at The Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner held June 5. Charlotte Bartizek | For Dallas Post Pittston Ketchup hit the block at a mini auction held during the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner at Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DP-0612017-auction-2.jpg Pittston Ketchup hit the block at a mini auction held during the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner at Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Charlotte Bartizek | For Dallas Post Kelly Gensel, of Harveys Lake, Christine Davis, of Mayfield, and Emalee Klinefelter, of Shavertown, examine some of the items up for bid at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner June 5 at Newberry Estate in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DP-0612017-auction-3.jpg Kelly Gensel, of Harveys Lake, Christine Davis, of Mayfield, and Emalee Klinefelter, of Shavertown, examine some of the items up for bid at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner June 5 at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Charlotte Bartizek | For Dallas Post Edie Collins, Sandy Richardson and Alice Niskey, all of Dallas, enjoy the crab and lobster dip at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner June 5 at Newberry Estate in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DP-0612017-auction-4.jpg Edie Collins, Sandy Richardson and Alice Niskey, all of Dallas, enjoy the crab and lobster dip at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner June 5 at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Charlotte Bartizek | For Dallas Post John and Jenn Ochman of Pittston try their luck by entering a basket raffle at the 71st Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner at Newberry Estate in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DP-0612017-auction-5.jpg John and Jenn Ochman of Pittston try their luck by entering a basket raffle at the 71st Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Charlotte Bartizek | For Dallas Post At the auction chairman’s table Monday night, Stu Kirkwood shows off his bidder number and intention to bid actively at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner at Newberry Estate in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_DP-0612017-auction-6.jpg At the auction chairman’s table Monday night, Stu Kirkwood shows off his bidder number and intention to bid actively at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction Kick-Off Dinner at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Charlotte Bartizek | For Dallas Post

Dinner reveals what’s new at annual event

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

