Tweet from alleged shooter in murder-suicide: ‘Goodbye humans…I’ll miss you’

EATON TWP. — Shortly before allegedly opening fire and killing three people inside the Weis Market early Thursday morning, Randy Stair left a chilling final Tweet.

“Goodbye humans…I’ll miss you….” Stair wrote under the Twitter handle Andrew Blaze.

Three victims and Stair are dead in what state police are calling a “pre-planned” murder-suicide that happened inside the Weis grocery store in Wyoming County.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as Stair, 24, of Ransom Road, Dallas. The victims have been identified as Victoria Todd Brong, 25, of Avery Station Road, Factoryville; Brian Hayes, 47, of Springville; and Terry Lee Sterling, 63, of Shady Lane Place, South Montrose.

According to investigators, Stair blocked all entrances to the store before opening fire with two 12-gauge shotguns.

Pennsylvania State Police in Tunkhannock received a call from Luzerne County 911 at approximately 12:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of someone shooting at people inside Weis Market, 600 Hunter Highway, according to a news release.

At a news conference outside of the store at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Jon Nederostek said Stair arrived at the store at approximately 10:52 p.m. Wednesday for his scheduled shift that started at 11 p.m.

Stair then assumed his normal duties for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

“During this time frame, he began fortifying all the exits of the doors, blocking them so people could not get in or out,” Nederostek said.

At approximately 12:37 a.m., Stair was seen on surveillance leaving the store and returning to his car. Nederostek said Stair moved the car against the building to block an emergency exit, and then retrieved two 12-gauge shotguns and “over 100 rounds” of ammunition from the vehicle.

Stair then re-entered the store at 12:41 a.m. and locked the final door behind him.

“Stair then proceeded to begin shooting throughout the store, ultimately killing the three victims,” Nederostek said. “Stair then also took his own life of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Jeff Mitchell, the Wyoming County District Attorney, sent a press release stating Stair did “extensive damage” to the interior of the store by “shooting up different aisles and counters.”

Stair also shot propane tanks in the store, “presumably to ignite them,” Mitchell said.

Before beginning his attack on the store, Mitchell said, Stair sent a text message to his mother at 12:37 a.m “that was basically a suicide note,” but his mother was asleep at the time of the message.

According to Nederostek, preliminary investigations revealed Stair fired 59 shots while inside the store, and that an additional 49 live rounds were recovered from throughout the maket.

Nederostek said investigators are following “many, many leads” but declined to comment on a potential motive or if Stair had a personal connections to any of the victims.

A witness was able to escape the store and call 911.

“This is another senseless act that didn’t have to happen,” Nederostek said. “It’s a tragedy, and it’s going to be a lot of recovery for the families involved.”

When asked about a rumor that the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department was somehow notified of the incident beforehand, Nederostek declined to comment.

Mitchell said a walk-through of the store was found on Stair’s social media accounts.

“It is obvious this was pre-planned,” Mitchell said. “There is no question social media played a role in this tragedy.”

Police said they believe the incident was contained and that the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing. According to Times Leader research, Stair does not have a criminal history.

