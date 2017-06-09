Authorities investigating death of female inmate at Luzerne County prison

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the Thursday evening death of a female inmate at the county prison.

Inmate Brooke Griesing, 23, of Hazleton, was found unresponsive at the prison around 9 p.m., according to a written statement from county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich.

Prison staff immediately responded and provided “life-saving measures” until facility medical personnel arrived, he said.

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the Water Street facility and transported Griesing to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. A hospital physician pronounced Griesing dead at 9:46 p.m., he said.

Prison officials immediately notified the county District Attorney’s Office, which will conduct an investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled, and an official cause of death is pending, Rockovich said.

Officials don’t suspect foul play at this time.

Griesing’s family has been notified, he said.

Griesing was admitted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in August on charges she stole $464 in merchandise from the Hazle Township Walmart, according to court records.

The ARD program is offered to first-time offenders of minor offenses. If a defendant successfully completes the probationary period, the criminal history is erased. While in the program, defendants are required to follow terms provided by the county probation and district attorney’s offices.

Griesing’s six-month ARD sentence was revoked and reinstated for another six months in April after she violated the program’s terms, records show.

Staff writer Joe Dolinsky contributed to this report.

Luzerne County prison http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_lccf03-2.jpg Luzerne County prison

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

