Back Mountain Chamber donates to Penn State Wilkes-Barre Scholarship Fund

The Back Mountain Chamber made a donation to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre General Scholarship Fund in honor of the retirement of Penn State Wilkes-Barre Chancellor Charlie Davis. From left, are Bill Leandri, BMC executive Director; Charlie Davis, Penn State Wilkes-Barre chancellor; Jim Reino, BMC president; and Tom Mosca, BMC vice-president. Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce provides a formal structure that brings organizations, educational facilities, and government together to accomplish our purpose to create a strong, thriving, growing business environment that supports community, culture, and commerce. For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-675-9380 or email at membership@backmountainchamber.org. Visit the Chamber online at www.backmountainchamber.org.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BMT-chamber.jpg