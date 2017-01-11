HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Annalise Cheshire and Mikail Krochta led the way Jan. 7 when Dallas swept both team titles at the Stroudsburg Swim Classic.

Cheshire won four events and completed her day by anchoring the record-setting performance in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Krochta won two individual events and led off a clinching relay win.

Cheshire won the 50 and 100 freestyles and also led off the 200 medley relay to help Dallas run away with the team title, 303-213, over Archbishop Wood from Philadelphia.

Krochta won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, along with leading off the winning 400 freestyle relay that allowed Dallas to edge Archbishop Wood, 272-263, for the team championship.

Abby Zolner and freshmen Caitlin Blaum and Missy Leonard each joined Cheshire on both winning relays.

Leonard also won the 200 freestyle.

Shane Szczecinski, Tony Caravaggio and Troy Reinert joined Krochta on the deciding relay team.

Dallas also finished second in six events, allowing Krochta and Leonard to finish the day with three first-place and one second-place finish and Zolner to finish with two first-place and two second-place finishes.

Krochta was part of the second-place boys 200 medley relay, along with Ryan Spears, Reinert and Caravaggio.

Reinert, in the 100 butterfly, and Caravaggio, in the 500 free, finished second individually.

Zolner was second in the 200 IM and 100 fly while teammates Leonard (500 freestyle) and Madison Hurst (100 back) had the other second-place finishes.

Tunkhannock finished third out of nine teams in the boys standings and fourth out of 11 teams in the girls standings.

Alex Bushre led the Tigers by placing second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free along with being part of the second-place 400 freestyle relay and third-place 200 freestyle relay.

Anna Moffitt led the Lady Tigers by finishing third in the 100 butterfly and as the anchor of the 200 freestyle relay.

JAN. 10-11

Postponements

All events involving Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Tunkhannock teams were postponed both days due to inclement weather.

JAN. 9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 48

Coughlin 21

Dallas used a balanced attack while opening an 18-point halftime lead on the way to its first WVC victory in the Division 1 home game.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 overall, but had started 0-3 in conference play.

Olivia Johnson hit three 3-pointers while leading the team with nine points. Lauren Charlton and Maria Bednar added eight each.

Dallas led 19-8 after one quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 41-16 after three quarters.

Lake-Lehman 52

Hanover Area 25

Savannah Purdy scored 16 points to lead Lake-Lehman past visiting Hanover Area in a WVC Division 2-3 game.

Madison Borum added 10 points.

The Black Knights opened a 25-14 lead at halftime then broke the game open by outscoring the Hawkeyes 19-2 in the fourth quarter.

JAN. 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 51

Old Forge 48

Maddie Kelley scored 16 points and Sara Lojewski added 14 in the non-league, road win.

JAN. 6-7

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament

Tunkhannock’s Tommy Traver remained undefeated and earned the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler award when he opened the finals by pinning Anthony Martoccio in 1:59 at 132 pounds.

Dallas finished second, Tunkhannock fourth and host Lake-Lehman seventh in the 13-team field when the two-day tournament concluded.

Hazleton Area outscored Dallas, 184-174 ½, for the team title. Defending champion Tunkhannock had 142 points. Lake-Lehman had 123.

Dallas got titles from Alec Sampson, Steven Newell and Xavier Barber in succession from 152 to 170 and had six other wrestlers place in the top six in their weight classes.

Shawn Henniger reached the 220-pound final and finished second.

Moustafa Almeky was third at 195, Liam Farrell and Kade Kravits were fourth at 106 and 126, Daniel Burkhardt was fifth at 285 and John Betzko was sixth at 145.

Traver was one of four finalists and eight place-winners for Tunkhannock.

Dave Evans (106), David Gavek (113) and Sam Rice (195) lost championship match decisions by a total of nine points.

Gavin D’Amato was third at 120, Jake Stephens took fourth at 182 and Kurtis Christ (138) and John Walsh (220) were sixth.

Bob Lipski’s major decision at 145 produced Lake-Lehman’s only title.

Lipski beat Crestwood’s Ron Grevera, 11-3, at 145.

Bob Long (120) and Kaleb Konigus (285) were second; Jake Tomolonis (152) and T.J. Meehan (195) were fourth; and Matt Galasso (126) and Garrett Kolb (138) were fifth for the Black Knights.

JAN. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 57

Pittston Area 35

Joey Parsons scored 16 points to lead Dallas to the home-court win in the game between Class 5A teams from Division 1 of the WVC.

Parsons had nine of his points as Dallas scored the game’s first 15. He also went 2-for-2 on 3-pointers, helping the team finish 6-for-10 from long range.

Alex Charlton added nine points.

Ethan Szczecinski and Ben Donahue had eight points each. Szczecinski also had seven rebounds to help Dallas to a 35-21 advantage on the boards.

GAR 71

Lake-Lehman 37

Cole Spencer had 10 points for Lake-Lehman in the WVC Division 2-3 crossover loss.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lake-Lehman 90

Coughlin 83

Beth Bartuska won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team that clinched Lake-Lehman’s Wyoming Valley Conference road win.

JAN. 5

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 37

GAR 32

Madison Borum and Savannah Purdy scored 10 points each for Lake-Lehman in the WVC Division 2-3 crossover win.

Pittston Area 49

Dallas 41

Dallas managed just 13 first-half points, then had a comeback fall short against the then division co-leaders in a WVC Division 1 road game.

Sara Lojewski had 13 points and Maddie Kelley added 10 in the loss.

Kirsten Durling led Pittston Area with 24 points.

JAN. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 53

Dallas 41

Crestwood outscored host Dallas in every quarter of the WVC Division 1 win.

Jay Bittner led the Mountaineers with 17 points.

Wyoming Area 80

Lake-Lehman 32

Wyoming Area opened a 30-point halftime lead and got 30 points on 3-point baskets for the road win in the WVC Division 2-3 crossover game.

Cole Spencer led Lake-Lehman with 10 points.

Members of the Dallas High School swim team are, from left, first row, Kady Mamola, Maddie Ross, captain; Tony Caravaggio, captain; Shane Szczecinski. Second row, Hannah Thomas, Olivia Roback, Lindsey Jorda, Anney Sutzko, Danny Schnable, Issa Dahdal, Zach Minarik. Third row, Annalise Cheshire, Abby Zolner, captain; Caitlin Blaum, Missy Leonard, Andrew Francis, Frank Weaver, Kevin Allen, Zach Blockus. Fourth row, Kaitlyn VanEtten, Sydney Bittner, Jenny Leonard, Jacy Muldoon, David Rinehimer, Mikail Krochta, Ryan Spears, AJ Spears. Absent at the time of the photo was Troy Reinert, captain. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_20170109_154217.jpg Members of the Dallas High School swim team are, from left, first row, Kady Mamola, Maddie Ross, captain; Tony Caravaggio, captain; Shane Szczecinski. Second row, Hannah Thomas, Olivia Roback, Lindsey Jorda, Anney Sutzko, Danny Schnable, Issa Dahdal, Zach Minarik. Third row, Annalise Cheshire, Abby Zolner, captain; Caitlin Blaum, Missy Leonard, Andrew Francis, Frank Weaver, Kevin Allen, Zach Blockus. Fourth row, Kaitlyn VanEtten, Sydney Bittner, Jenny Leonard, Jacy Muldoon, David Rinehimer, Mikail Krochta, Ryan Spears, AJ Spears. Absent at the time of the photo was Troy Reinert, captain. Submitted photo Tunkhannock’s Tommy Traver, top, wrestles Hazleton Area’s Anthony Martoccio in the 132-pound bout in the WVC Wrestling Tournament at Lake-Lehman High School. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WVCwrestling_1-2.jpg Tunkhannock’s Tommy Traver, top, wrestles Hazleton Area’s Anthony Martoccio in the 132-pound bout in the WVC Wrestling Tournament at Lake-Lehman High School. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Matt Mathers, second from left, grabs a loose ball ahead of teammates Ethan Szczencincki and Alex Charlton against Pittston Area in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Friday night in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ball1.CMYHK_.jpg Dallas’ Matt Mathers, second from left, grabs a loose ball ahead of teammates Ethan Szczencincki and Alex Charlton against Pittston Area in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Friday night in Dallas. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Dallas’ Ben Donahue, right, drives past Pittston Area’s Chris Klein in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Friday night in Dallas. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ball2.CMYHK_.jpg Dallas’ Ben Donahue, right, drives past Pittston Area’s Chris Klein in WVC Division 1 boys basketball action Friday night in Dallas. Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post

By TOM ROBINSON For Dallas Post

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-704-3982 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

