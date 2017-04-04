UGI power outage affects more than 1,100 in Luzerne County

A broken utility pole caused 1,104 people in Kingston Township, Wyoming and West Wyoming to be without power Tuesday night, UGI officals say.

According to the UGI Twitter account, crews were dispatched around 9:45 p.m for a downed tree and broken pole.

“Our crews are currently working to repair the damage. Thanks for your patience as our crews work to restore power,” the account states.

The power outage map on ugi.com reports there are more than 500 people affected in Kingston Township, and up to 250 people in the dark in West Wyoming and Wyoming.

Power is expected to be restored overnight, the company announced.

UGI asks residents with an outage to call 800-276-2722.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]

Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko

