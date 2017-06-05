Williams Lawsons celebrate 70 years of marriage

William and Dorothy Lawson, long-time residents of Shavertown, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 14.

The couple was married in Memorial Presbyterian Church, West North Street, Wilkes-Barre, in 1947.

Dorothy’s late sister, Marjorie Yencha Kohlhaas, was her Maid of Honor, and her late sister, Shirley Yencha Smith, was the soloist.

William’s late brother, Eugene Lawson, was his best man.

They are the parents of three children: Donald Lawson, of Palmerton; Sandra Mahle, of Dallas; and Joan Bigelow, of Lake Nuangola; along with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A special anniversary dinner celebration will be held in their honor.